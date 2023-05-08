About two thirds of Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach NATO target: Nanos

Most Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach the two per cent target for NATO allies, according to a national survey conducted by Nanos for CTV News.

In 2021, Canada spent around 1.4 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on national defence, falling short NATO’s two per cent target. The country has not achieved this defence spending target since the 1980s.

Nanos asked 1,080 Canadians how they felt about the country’s defence spending and meeting NATO’s target. The majority of respondents (64 per cent) said Canada should increase its spending to reach the NATO target, while about one in five (21 per cent) said the country should maintain its current level of spending at 1.4 per cent of its GDP. Seven per cent answered Canada should spend less than the 1.4 per cent of its GDP it currently allocates to defence, and eight per cent said they were unsure.

A majority of people in all demographics surveyed—except for younger Canadians aged 18 to 34—agreed Canada should up its spending on defence to meet NATO’s targets.

People in Ontario were most likely to prefer Canada increasing defence spending (67.6 per cent), while people in British Columbia were least likely to support the idea (57.7 per cent). However, a majority of people in all regions across Canada prefer increasing defence spending.

Nanos also asked respondents if they were concerned about Canada’s military operational abilities causing tension with other NATO allies and defence partners. Nearly 70 per cent of people said they were either concerned (29 per cent) or somewhat concerned (40 per cent), while 15 per cent said they were somewhat not concerned and 13 per cent said they were not concerned. Three per cent of respondents said they were unsure.

Ontarians were once again most likely to be either concerned or somewhat concerned (72.3 per cent), while Quebecers were least likely to be concerned or somewhat concerned (62.8 per cent). Most people across all demographics surveyed said they were either concerned or somewhat concerned, with people aged 55 and older (76.1 per cent) and men (72.2 per cent) most likely to say the same.

Most Canadians (59 per cent) also said Canada should increase its military involvement in patrolling the Arctic to defend North American airspace as a member of Norad. One third (33 per cent) said the country should maintain about the same level of involvement, while three per cent of people answered Canada should decrease its involvement, and five per cent said they were unsure.

People living in the Prairies were most likely to want Canada to increase its military patrols in the Arctic (64.3 per cent), while men (64.3 per cent) and Canadians aged 55 and older (66.7 per cent) were most likely to say the same.

Nanos researchers also asked Canadians about expanding the country’s role in Haiti. Respondents were asked if they support Canada expanding that commitment to also send military troops to Haiti.

A narrow majority of Canadians said they either support (22 per cent) or somewhat support (33 per cent) putting Canadian boots on the ground in Haiti to help stop violence in the country. One in five respondents (20 per cent) said they somewhat oppose the idea, while 19 per cent said they outright oppose it.

The U.S. has asked Canada to lead a multi-national security mission to help stop violence in Haiti, which has been overrun with gang violence following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Canada has already committed to sending Royal Canadian Navy vessels.

People living in the Prairies (61.4 per cent) and people aged 35 to 54 (61 per cent) were most likely to support Canada sending troops to Haiti.

METHODOLOGY

Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land-and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,080 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between April 30th and May 3rd, 2023, as part of an omnibus survey.

Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online. The sample included both land-and cell-lines across Canada. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest Census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada.

Individuals randomly called using random digit dialing with a maximum of five call backs.

The margin of error for this survey is ±3.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

This study was commissioned by CTV News and the research was conducted by Nanos Research.

Note: Percentages may not add up to 100 due to rounding.