About two thirds of Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach NATO target: Nanos
Most Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach the two per cent target for NATO allies, according to a national survey conducted by Nanos for CTV News.
In 2021, Canada spent around 1.4 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on national defence, falling short NATO’s two per cent target. The country has not achieved this defence spending target since the 1980s.
Nanos asked 1,080 Canadians how they felt about the country’s defence spending and meeting NATO’s target. The majority of respondents (64 per cent) said Canada should increase its spending to reach the NATO target, while about one in five (21 per cent) said the country should maintain its current level of spending at 1.4 per cent of its GDP. Seven per cent answered Canada should spend less than the 1.4 per cent of its GDP it currently allocates to defence, and eight per cent said they were unsure.
A majority of people in all demographics surveyed—except for younger Canadians aged 18 to 34—agreed Canada should up its spending on defence to meet NATO’s targets.
People in Ontario were most likely to prefer Canada increasing defence spending (67.6 per cent), while people in British Columbia were least likely to support the idea (57.7 per cent). However, a majority of people in all regions across Canada prefer increasing defence spending.
Nanos also asked respondents if they were concerned about Canada’s military operational abilities causing tension with other NATO allies and defence partners. Nearly 70 per cent of people said they were either concerned (29 per cent) or somewhat concerned (40 per cent), while 15 per cent said they were somewhat not concerned and 13 per cent said they were not concerned. Three per cent of respondents said they were unsure.
Ontarians were once again most likely to be either concerned or somewhat concerned (72.3 per cent), while Quebecers were least likely to be concerned or somewhat concerned (62.8 per cent). Most people across all demographics surveyed said they were either concerned or somewhat concerned, with people aged 55 and older (76.1 per cent) and men (72.2 per cent) most likely to say the same.
Most Canadians (59 per cent) also said Canada should increase its military involvement in patrolling the Arctic to defend North American airspace as a member of Norad. One third (33 per cent) said the country should maintain about the same level of involvement, while three per cent of people answered Canada should decrease its involvement, and five per cent said they were unsure.
People living in the Prairies were most likely to want Canada to increase its military patrols in the Arctic (64.3 per cent), while men (64.3 per cent) and Canadians aged 55 and older (66.7 per cent) were most likely to say the same.
Nanos researchers also asked Canadians about expanding the country’s role in Haiti. Respondents were asked if they support Canada expanding that commitment to also send military troops to Haiti.
A narrow majority of Canadians said they either support (22 per cent) or somewhat support (33 per cent) putting Canadian boots on the ground in Haiti to help stop violence in the country. One in five respondents (20 per cent) said they somewhat oppose the idea, while 19 per cent said they outright oppose it.
The U.S. has asked Canada to lead a multi-national security mission to help stop violence in Haiti, which has been overrun with gang violence following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Canada has already committed to sending Royal Canadian Navy vessels.
People living in the Prairies (61.4 per cent) and people aged 35 to 54 (61 per cent) were most likely to support Canada sending troops to Haiti.
METHODOLOGY
Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land-and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,080 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between April 30th and May 3rd, 2023, as part of an omnibus survey.
Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online. The sample included both land-and cell-lines across Canada. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest Census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada.
Individuals randomly called using random digit dialing with a maximum of five call backs.
The margin of error for this survey is ±3.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
This study was commissioned by CTV News and the research was conducted by Nanos Research.
Note: Percentages may not add up to 100 due to rounding.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
About two thirds of Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach NATO target: Nanos
Most Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach the two per cent target set by NATO allies, according to a national survey conducted by Nanos for CTV News.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on the King's coronation and whether Charles could apologize for colonialism
Governor General Mary Simon says it's 'difficult to say' whether King Charles III could apologize for the Crown's legacy of colonialism, but stressed that she's more interested in seeing concrete action.
Ottawa expected to announce renewal of federal gun and gang violence program
The Liberal government is expected to announce the renewal of its multimillion-dollar federal gun and gang violence program today.
Alberta wildfires on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
More than 29,000 Albertans have been forced out of their communities as wildfires continued to burn across the province on Sunday.
Here’s how to create an emergency kit in the event of a natural disaster in your area
As Emergency Preparedness Week kicks off amid state of emergency in Alberta due to wildfires, officials are reminding Canadians of the importance of creating an emergency plan and emergency kit in case of a natural disaster.
War shadows Victory Day, Russia's integral holiday
Victory Day, Russia's most important secular holiday, lauds two tenets that are central to the country's identity: military might and moral rectitude. But the war in Ukraine undermines both this year.
Tourist boat capsizes in southern India, at least 22 dead
A double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized Sunday night off a beach in southern India, and more than 22 people including children died, officials said.
5 things to know for Monday, May 8, 2023
Canada's $20 banknote and coins will be getting a new look featuring King Charles III, more than 29,000 Albertans evacuate as wildfires burn, and Prince William pays tribute to his father.
Iran hangs 2 in rare blasphemy case as executions surge
Iran hanged two men Monday convicted of blasphemy, authorities said, carrying out rare death sentences for the crime as executions surge across the Islamic Republic following months of unrest.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Toronto
-
Reinhart the hero as Panthers top Leafs in OT for 3-0 lead
Sam Reinhart scored at 3:02 of overtime as the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Sunday to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.
-
Poll shows Olivia Chow leading mayoral race, nearly a third of Torontonians still undecided
Olivia Chow still leads the pack of Toronto mayoral hopefuls, according to a new poll released Monday.
-
'One of the lucky ones': Toronto resident shares story of evacuation from war-torn Sudan
Long-time Toronto resident Azza Ahmed never imagined in her life that she’d be caught in the middle of a war zone, but that’s exactly what happened when she visited family in Sudan last month.
Ottawa
-
Water levels 'slowly declining' on the Ottawa River
Water levels are now "slowly declining" on the Ottawa River in the national capital region, but officials warn the water will remain high for another week or two.
-
PSAC releases new details on tentative agreements for federal workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says tentative four-year contract agreements with the federal government provide workers with $23,000 more, on average, in their pockets by the end of the agreement.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Photo radar cameras catch thousands of speeders during snowy Ottawa winter
Statistics show the 17 automated speed enforcement cameras across the city of Ottawa issued 15,887 tickets in January and February.
Barrie
-
Farewell to a legend: Fans attend visitation of Gordon Lightfoot in Orillia, Ont.
Fans of late folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will have an opportunity to pay their respects in his Orillia, Ont., hometown today. A public visitation will be held for the musician from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church.
-
Barrie man, 18, killed in crash that injured 3 others in Oro-Medonte
Provincial police are investigating a deadly collision that happened in Oro-Medonte Saturday night.
-
Walk So Kids Can Talk event held in Barrie
The BMO Walk So Kids Can Talk event returned to Barrie on Sunday afternoon, with the imitative supporting those struggling with mental health.
Kitchener
-
The Hopper fire deemed suspicious: Cambridge Fire Department
Cambridge Fire says it’s believed people were living in the vacant building and one person was seen leaving the burning structure.
-
Police seeking witnesses and dash cam footage of Cambridge crash
Waterloo regional police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a crash in Cambridge saw an 18-year-old airlifted to hospital.
-
GRT bus strike enters second week
Negotiations between Grand River Transit workers and the Region of Waterloo continued this weekend, but as of Monday, a deal has not been reached.
London
-
Summer-like temperatures expected this week
A picture-perfect week of sunshine and summer-like temperatures are on the way for the London region this week. The normal high for this time of year is around 18 C with the region expected to peak at 28 C on Thursday.
-
London Knights advance to the OHL Championship
The London Knights beat the Sarnia Sting 5-1 Sunday in game six
-
'I'm back': Dragster returns to track 19 months after car was stolen and stripped to pieces
Stewart Addley is back on track. Nineteen months after his 1965 Plymouth Satellite was stolen from a storage facility, and stripped to pieces, he returned the rebuilt dragster to the quarter-mile track Saturday in Sparta, Ont.
Windsor
-
Overnight house fire in Windsor
Windsor fire crews were kept busy overnight with a house fire that broke out just after 1 a.m. It happened on Hall Avenue near Assumption Street.
-
Summer-like temperatures on the way for Windsor-Essex
With a slight chance of showers on Monday, the rest of the week in Windsor-Essex looks picture perfect.
-
'A nightmare I can't wake up from': Michigan mom calls for changes after sodium nitrite deaths tied to Canadian
A Michigan mom is speaking out after her teenage son died after consuming a product ordered online from a company tied to a Mississauga man facing charges of aiding and abetting suicide,
Montreal
-
'It is really devastating': Over 20 boats destroyed in Laval marina fire
Laval firefighters were called to a local marina Sunday morning to put out several boat fires. According to the Laval fire department (APL), the two-alarm fire affected multiple boats in the waters at Marina BO-BI-NO's Saint-Francois location.
-
Stabbing near Place Bell in Laval leaves man, 51, dead
Laval police (SPL) are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in an altercation near the Place Bell arena early Sunday morning.
-
Woman motorcyclist struck and killed by oncoming car southeast of Montreal
A woman in her 50s riding a motorbike lost her life Sunday night in the Montérégie region southeast of Montreal when the vehicle was struck head-on by an oncoming car. Another woman in her 20s who was also on the motorbike was seriously injured in the collision.
Atlantic
-
Acadian communities mourn after two N.B. lobster fishers die on first day of season
Residents of the Acadian peninsula in New Brunswick are mourning the loss of two lobster boat crew who died on the first day of the season.
-
Hundreds commemorate the Battle of the Atlantic in Halifax
Hundreds gathered at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax on Sunday to mark the 78th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.
-
Indigenous peoples await action from new King
Indigenous leaders are sharing their thoughts on the coronation of King Charles III, with hopes that the new head of the monarch will prioritize reconciliation.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP arrest suspect in Flin Flon shooting
RCMP have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in Flin Flon last week.
-
'Walk So Kids Can talk' brings hundreds to downtown Winnipeg in support of children's mental health
Hundreds gathered in downtown Winnipeg Sunday to raise money for a much-needed mental health resource for children.
-
Community garden in need of seeds for newcomers
Spring has sprung – and many Manitobans are looking to get back into the garden.
Calgary
-
Alberta wildfires on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
More than 29,000 Albertans have been forced out of their communities as wildfires continued to burn across the province on Sunday.
-
City of Calgary, pet food bank offer help to wildfire evacuees
Over 29,000 Albertans have been forced from their homes as more than 100 wildfires continued to burn in the province on Sunday.
-
Calgarians walk to raise money for kids to talk about mental health
People in Calgary gathered near Eau Claire Sunday to walk so kids can talk about their mental health.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
More than 29,000 Albertans have been forced out of their communities as wildfires continued to burn across the province on Sunday.
-
'I'm feeling the hurt': More homes destroyed in Fox Lake as fire remains out of control
Dozens of houses have been lost to fire in a northern Alberta community, and for one High Level resident, those losses are hitting home.
-
Ponoka residents asked to shelter in place: RCMP
RCMP are asking residents near Township Road 422 and Range Road 245A in Ponoka County to shelter in place while officers search for a man in the area they believe to be "armed and dangerous."
Vancouver
-
'This thing was a runaway monster': wildfires continue in northern B.C.
Days after a fire was sparked and spread rapidly around the Village of McBride, B.C., the evacuation order was lifted on Sunday.
-
Grand Forks, B.C. state of local emergency rescinded
Residents in Grand Forks, B.C. are feeling optimistic Sunday, as the state of local emergency has been rescinded thanks to peaking flood waters.
-
Driver rescued after car plunges into the Nicomekl River in South Surrey
Four people are in hospital after a two-vehicle collision in South Surrey Sunday that resulted in one car plunging into the Nicomekl River.
Politics
-
Chong says it's 'astonishing' that PM never saw reports of foreign threats to an MP
Conservative MP Michael Chong says it's 'astonishing' to him that the prime minister has not implemented a more effective reporting system between Canada's spy agency and the government in the event of foreign interference attempts and threats from foreign actors on Canadian officials.
-
Decision on Chinese diplomats being made 'very, very carefully': Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says any decision to expel Chinese diplomats over alleged attempts to threaten a Conservative MP is being made 'very, very carefully.'
-
About two thirds of Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach NATO target: Nanos
Most Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach the two per cent target set by NATO allies, according to a national survey conducted by Nanos for CTV News.
Health
-
U.S. Abortion pill legal challenge threatens miscarriage care
Last month, a federal judge in Texas ruled to block mifepristone's approval by the Food and Drug Administration. The Supreme Court later preserved access to the drug while the lawsuit winds through the courts, a long road that continues with arguments before an appeals court on May 17.
-
How promising are new drugs to treat obesity and who should — and shouldn't — use them?
The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced last week that a medication developed to treat diabetes, tirzepatide, also had a substantial effect on reducing weight. Dr. Leana Wen. Wen, who is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, answers some questions surrounding the drugs.
-
New Australian study finds no legal or scientific support for corporal punishment, recommends banning the practice
A new Australian meta-analysis of studies on corporal punishment’s impact on a child’s development and wellbeing concluded corporal punishment was associated with negative outcomes for children.
Sci-Tech
-
Are airplanes at risk from falling space debris like old rockets and satellites?
As the Earth's orbit continues to fill with discarded rockets and old satellites, experts say airplanes could be in danger from falling debris.
-
1st lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly
Stargazers in Asia and Australia had the best seats for the year's first lunar eclipse.
-
Look up to the sky for 3 space events this weekend
With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
Entertainment
-
Set to host, U.K. taking Eurovision very seriously this year
There's nothing like nearly winning to wake people up. And the U.K.'s second-place position at last year's Eurovision Song Contest has helped kickstart widespread enthusiasm for 2023's edition -- taking place in Liverpool this week.
-
Blind pianist stuns and Kermit steals the show: Five takeaways from the Coronation Concert
From 13-year-old Lucy Illingworth's moving performance to Kermit the Frog's cameo appearance, royal commentator Afua Hagan shares her top five takeaways from the Coronation Concert.
-
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing at King Charles' coronation concert
A day after a gilded coronation ceremony watched by millions, King Charles III and Queen Camilla let others take the centre stage Sunday as they took in a star-studded concert featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and others at Windsor Castle.
Business
-
Stock market today: Asian shares start week with gains
Asian shares were mostly higher Monday after a widespread rally on Wall Street partly spurred by Apple's report of better profit than expected.
-
King Charles III will be the new face of Canada’s $20 bill, coins
Amid celebrations marking King Charles III’s coronation, the Canadian government announced its $20 banknote and coins will be getting a fresh look featuring the new monarch.
-
Yellen warns against debt ceiling talks with 'gun to the head of the American people'
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday warned that a failure by Congress to act on the debt ceiling could trigger a 'constitutional crisis,' with consequences for financial markets and interest rates.
Lifestyle
-
The Frenchie becomes a favourite—and a dog-show contender
The United States' new favourite dog breed—the comical, controversial French bulldog—has never won the nation's pre-eminent dog show. Yet here, at an ambling trot, comes Winston.
-
Thousands of coronation street parties take place amid questions about monarchy's future
Thousands of picnics and street parties took place in London on Sunday as Britons celebrated the crowning of King Charles III amid burgeoning questions about the place of the monarchy in a modern era.
-
Could you have royal lineage? One in 10 Canadians do -- here's how to find out
The recent spotlight on the Royal Family may lead to questions about lineage, and it turns out many Canadians have some kind of royal connection.
Sports
-
What is horse racing doing to prevent catastrophic injuries?
The deaths of seven horses at the home of the Kentucky Derby has once again intensified the debate over the safety of horse racing. Two of the deaths occurred as the result of race injuries on Derby day, when more than 150,000 people jammed Churchill Downs.
-
RECAP: Panthers beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT, take 3-0 series lead
The Florida Panthers scored in overtime to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in Game 3 and take a 3-0 lead in their second round NHL playoff series.
-
Oakland Athletics' announcer suspended indefinitely after using racial slur
Oakland Athletics announcer Glen Kuiper has been suspended indefinitely after using a racial slur during the team's pre-game show prior to the A's road game against Kansas City Royals on Friday, an NBC Sports California spokesperson told CNN.
Autos
-
Ford recalls some U.S. vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.
-
Verstappen keeps Red Bull undefeated with win in Miami
Max Verstappen used an easy Sunday drive to keep Red Bull undefeated on the season, as the reigning two-time Formula One champion drove from ninth to the victory at the Miami Grand Prix.
-
From serving drinks to washing cars: Lewis Hamilton on what helped make him a sporting great
Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest sportsmen of his generation, a seven-time world champion and an influential philanthropist. But there was a time when his life wasn't quite as glamorous.