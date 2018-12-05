About 200,000 people were left in dark due to frost buildup: SaskPower
A power outage forced several businesses in Regina to close on December 4. (JOEY SLATTERY/CTV REGINA)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 11:19AM EST
REGINA - Saskatchewan's Crown utility says a major buildup of frost is to blame for knocking out power to about 200,000 in the province on Tuesday.
The outage hit Regina, Moose Jaw and spread through most of the province's southeast and northwards.
SaskPower says power has been restored with the exception of a few farms in rural parts of the province.
Spokesman Jordan Jackle says unique weather is to blame for the excessive frost on the lines.
Misty and foggy conditions late last week with no sun caused frost to stick to power lines.
The frost caused lines to sag and prompted two major transmissions to trip Tuesday morning.
