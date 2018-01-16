

A story about a newborn baby being found abandoned behind a commercial plaza in Toronto Monday morning was fabricated by the child’s scared, young mother, a police source has said.

According to the police source, who spoke to CP24, the woman, who is under the age of 20, gave birth alone Monday morning in a Toronto home after a “secret” pregnancy. As soon as she gave birth, she called 911 herself and pretended that she had found the baby, the source said.

The baby boy is currently in critical condition at Humber River Hospital. His mother was seen being taken from the home in an ambulance.

The police source also said that there is nothing criminal about the woman’s actions.

