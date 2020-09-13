TORONTO -- Aline Chretien, the wife and trusted partner of former prime minister Jean Chretien, is being remembered as a tenacious and devoted partner, one who played a quiet yet influential role in Canadian politics.

Chretien, 84, died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family at her home in Shawinigan, Que., a family spokesperson said Sunday. A cause of death was not specified.

Condolences poured in following the announcement of her death, shedding light on her influential role as the former prime minister’s confidant, one who was instrumental in many of her husband’s political decisions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described her as "a strong mother, and a devoted wife for over 60 years, who tirelessly supported one of Canada's longest serving prime ministers during some of the country's most pivotal moments.

"We owe a great debt to Aline, who faithfully served Quebecers and all Canadians, championed multiculturalism and bilingualism, and helped bring us closer together," Trudeau said. "Authentic and honest, she taught us the importance of persevering, even when things get tough."

A quiet force, a strong mother, and a devoted partner, Aline Chrétien faithfully served Quebecers and all Canadians alongside her husband, Jean. She was authentic, tenacious, and championed multiculturalism and bilingualism - and she helped bring our country closer together. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 13, 2020

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and Quebec Premier Francois Legault also offered their condolences on Twitter.

Je suis très triste d’apprendre le décès d’Aline Chrétien, l’épouse et la compagne de Jean Chrétien depuis 63 ans.

J’offre mes plus sincères condoléances à Monsieur Chrétien, à leurs enfants France, Hubert, Michel, à leurs petits-enfants et à tous leurs proches. — François Legault (@francoislegault) September 13, 2020

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, a former astronaut, paid tribute to Chretien by sharing a photo of the prime minister’s wife at her first launch into space

“A woman of heart, attentive and generous. My most sincere condolences to her family,” she wrote.

Madame Aline Chrétien was present at my first launch into space (seen here with my parents at Cape Canaveral in 1999). A woman of heart, attentive and generous. My most sincere condolences to her family. pic.twitter.com/2taBB3B0kw — GGJuliePayette (@GGJuliePayette) September 13, 2020

Aline was instrumental in all her husband's major political decisions, also letting him know when she thought he was moving too aggressively.

“This is such a great loss. Aline was a wonderful gracious lady, and a very smart advisor about politics and life,” former public safety minister Ralph Goodale tweeted.

“She and Mr. Chretien were devoted to each other. We will all miss her deeply, but him most of all.”

This is such a great loss. Aline was a wonderful gracious lady, and a very smart advisor about politics and life. She and Mr. Chretien were devoted to each other. We will all miss her deeply, but him most of all. Sincere condolences and much love to the Chretien family. — Ralph Goodale (@RalphGoodale) September 13, 2020

Former prime minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen Harper also offered their condolences, noting the couple’s unwavering bond.

“Laureen and I were saddened to learn of the passing of Aline Chrétien. We will always remember her kind nature and unwavering devotion to her beloved husband Jean and their family. We join our fellow Canadians in thanking Aline for her lifelong service to our country,” Harper wrote.

Laureen and I were saddened to learn of the passing of Aline Chrétien. We will always remember her kind nature and unwavering devotion to her beloved husband Jean and their family. We join our fellow Canadians in thanking Aline for her lifelong service to our country. — Stephen Harper (@stephenharper) September 13, 2020

Former Ontario premier and current UN ambassador Bob Rae said Chretien would be missed for her “gentle dignity, kindness, and generosity of spirit.”

“We have had the pleasure of knowing Aline Chretien for over 50 years, and her gentle dignity, kindness, and generosity of spirit will stay with us forever,” he wrote.