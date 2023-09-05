'A very long wait': Yellowknife prepares for people to return home
The shelves have been filled with food at the Yellowknife Co-op and the grocery store is preparing for thousands of people to return as an evacuation order is scheduled to be lifted Wednesday.
"I'm glad that tomorrow it will finally be over and people will be able to return to beautiful Yellowknife," said Justin Nelson, the grocery store's general manager.
Lifting the order remains contingent on fire and highway conditions, but N.W.T. wildfire information officer Mike Westwick said Monday that no challenges are expected for Highway 1 for the next few days.
Tuesday's cool fall air was welcomed in the territorial capital as familiar faces of essential workers started to stream back into Yellowknife to ensure that the city would be prepared for the return of residents.
Yellowknife city manager Sheila Bassi-Kellett said workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, home-heating providers, and even some taxi drivers and daycare providers, had already started to return.
The evacuation order for Yellowknife's 20,000 residents and those on the nearby First Nation communities of Ndilo and Dettah was issued on Aug. 16.
Days earlier, thousands of people living in Hay River and Fort Smith were ordered out, and they remain displaced.
Yellowknife officials said the city is getting ready for people clearing three weeks of food out of their refrigerators.
"We will be the second place they hit," said Nelson during a brief break at the grocery store.
"They will go home, check on their house (and) there will be a lot of spoiled food in their refrigerator."
The Co-op usually employs 160 people but is currently staffed with 22. They know there's a lot of work in the coming days, he said, but it will be worth it to see their friends, neighbours and families again after weeks of separation.
"The big win for me at the end of this is seeing my kids come back," Nelson said.
Cooler temperatures and firefighting efforts has improved the situation enough that the Canadian Armed Forces is also winding down its assistance in the Northwest Territories. At its peak, there were 350 deployed members, as well as air support.
The Canadian Armed Forces said that at this time there's been no request to help support return flights to Yellowknife.
The territory has been preparing for an influx of traffic on Highway 1 to Yellowknife. There are also preparations taking place for those who will return by air.
NWT Emergency Management Organization information officer Jay Boast said more than 2,000 people have registered for re-entry flights.
Residents have been advised they should prepare to be self-reliant for 72 hours upon their return.
"We are overjoyed that folks are coming home. It's been a very long wait," said Kieron Testart, who works with Yellowknives Dene First Nation emergency operations.
He said they plan to literally roll out the welcome wagon with big banners hung in town to show everyone how much they were missed.
Testart also hasn't seen his children or wife since the evacuation order was issued. He saw some children who had returned earlier Tuesday and became emotional.
"It's a bit of a shock, but it's a really welcome shock, because it reminds you this is coming to an end," Testart said.
While there has not been any reported destruction due to any blazes in Yellowknife, Testart said returning residents may be shocked by changes to the landscape from efforts to keep the flames at bay.
All the trees have been cleared on the road most people will take from the highway in Yellowknife and the boreal forest area has been left as rock, which Testart said looks like "the surface of the moon." On the eastern edge of town there is now a 100-metre fire break.
"I think you can probably see it from space," he said.
For northerners the land is home, he said, so seeing it differently will affect people. He said it will take time for life to return to normal.
"I think coming home is going to take an emotional toll on people."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2023.
-- By Kelly Geraldine Malone in Saskatoon
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Proud Boys' Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison for orchestrating a failed plot to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 election, capping the case with the stiffest punishment that has been handed down yet for the U.S. Capitol attack.
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
WestJet Encore pilots file notice to begin contract negotiations with management
Pilots with WestJet Encore are gearing up to bargain their second collective agreement.
'A very long wait': Yellowknife prepares for people to return home
Yellowknife residents are crossing their fingers that tomorrow's scheduled lifting of a general evacuation order will go ahead as planned and they'll be allowed to return home.
Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct
Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.
Greenbelt's 'Mr. X' is a former Ontario mayor: sources
The mystery man known as 'Mr. X' in a scathing Integrity Commissioner report on how parcels of land came to be removed from Ontario’s protected Greenbelt is a former Ontario mayor, sources say.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Toronto
-
Greenbelt's 'Mr. X' is a former Ontario mayor: sources
The mystery man known as 'Mr. X' in a scathing Integrity Commissioner report on how parcels of land came to be removed from Ontario’s protected Greenbelt is a former Ontario mayor, sources say.
-
'This is egregious': Sisters shocked when Toronto landlord raises rent to $9,500 a month
Two sisters were shocked when a Toronto landlord raised their rent by $7,000 per month.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
Ottawa
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
City committee approves plan to buy former Catholic seminary with potential for housing
A city of Ottawa committee has voted in favour of a plan to purchase a former Catholic residence and seminary for more than $18-million, with a potential plan to convert it into supportive housing.
-
First day of school in Ottawa brings smiles for kids, frustration for parents seeking transportation
While most kids give the first day of school a passing grade, the same cannot be said for parents scrambling to find last-minute transportation arrangements after school bus routes were cancelled because of an ongoing driver shortage.
Barrie
-
NHL stars hit the links in Muskoka to support Special Olympics
NHL star Morgan Rielly traded his hockey stick for a golf club this week in Muskoka to co-host the inaugural Motionball Forty Fore Fall Classic in support of the Special Olympics.
-
35-year-old man at centre of police standoff in Penetanguishene dies in hospital
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says a 35-year-old man who barricaded himself inside an RV in Penetanguishene during a standoff with police last month has died.
-
Pickup truck with items not properly secured 'could have killed someone:' OPP
Provincial police pulled over a pickup truck on Highway 10 in Caledon hauling a large load that wasn't properly secured and, according to OPP, "could have killed someone."
Kitchener
-
'I was gutted': Cambridge residents shocked over tree removal in nearby park
A group of Cambridge residents were shocked to find a row of greenery lining one side of A. Wayne Taylor Park being removed on Friday.
-
First day at Waterloo Region’s newest Catholic school
It’s an exciting day at St. Josephine Bakhita Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener. Not only is it the first day of the academic year for students, it’s the first day ever for the brand new school.
-
Dangerous blue-green algae found in Woolwich Reservoir, Belwood Lake, GRCA warns
People should avoid contact with the algae and not eat fish from the lakes, the GRCA said in a release Friday.
London
-
Jury selection underway in Nathaniel Veltman murder trial
Jury selection got underway at the Windsor Superior Courthouse for the trial of a 22-year-old man charged with killing three generations of a London Muslim family with his pickup truck.
-
'He’s here to clean up a mess': Weighing in on MPP Rob Flack’s housing ministry appointment
Premier Doug Ford is putting his trust in Elgin-Middlesex London MPP Rob Flack to help get the government out of the Greenbelt scandal and build homes. In a Monday cabinet shuffle, Flack was appointed associate minister of housing.
-
Parents report dangerous driving in school zones: CAA survey
With children back at school this week, a new survey by the CAA of South Central Ontario suggests that more parents are witnessing unsafe driving in school zones.
Windsor
-
'New school, new beginning': GECDSB opens its 14th new school in 15 years
While it's not uncommon for students to feel first-day-of school jitters, grade eight students at Eastview Horizon Elementary said they could not sleep knowing they would be part of the school's first graduating class.
-
Congestion overtakes South Windsor streets during ongoing road improvements
The first day of school brings, among many things, an increase in traffic — that was taken to a different level in South Windsor on Tuesday thanks to construction.
-
Suspect cuts himself while breaking into commercial property: Windsor police
Windsor police say a suspect hurt himself after breaking into a commercial property.
Montreal
-
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
-
Burning Man: Montreal woman among 70K mired in mud at desert event
Montreal resident Solmaz Meghdadi will be boarding a flight home from Reno, Nevada on Wednesday after a week at Burning Man that left her coated in desert mud and part of an international news story.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warnings in effect in Quebec, several schools closed
High heat and humidity is blanketing parts of Ontario and Quebec as students head back to class with widespread heat warnings in effect.
Atlantic
-
New numbers on nursing bed waitlists paint a troubling picture for New Brunswick
The Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents’ Rights released new numbers that show nearly 1,000 New Brunswickers are on the wait list for a nursing home bed.
-
'This project has been a haul': Halifax's Spring Garden Road streetscaping project in final countdown
A busy Halifax street is closed to vehicle traffic once again as crews make the final push to complete the $10.8 million revitalization project for Spring Garden Road.
-
P.E.I. RCMP still searching for man who allegedly attacked two people with sword
RCMP say a suspect remains at large in connection with an alleged sword attack last week in a rural community of Prince Edward Island.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier kicks off election campaign, calls provincial vote for Oct. 3
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has launched an election campaign with voters set to go to the polls on Oct. 3.
-
Who will become Manitoba's next premier? A look at party leaders vying for the job
Manitoba's provincial election has been called for Oct. 3. Here's a look at the leaders of the province's three parties that have seats in the legislature.
-
Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant damaged by excavator: Man arrested
A 39-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested after he allegedly used an excavator to damage buildings and vehicles at the Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant.
Calgary
-
Calgary police chief says Falconridge clash was 'largest violent event' in recent memory
Calgary police say no charges have been laid in a violent clash in the northeast community of Falconridge on Saturday that saw many people injured.
-
Dash-cam footage sought after deadly hit-and-run on 16th Avenue N.W.
Calgary police are asking for anyone with dash-cam footage or CCTV footage of a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Montgomery on Monday to contact them.
-
No human remains found at Bragg Creek, Alta., property; cold case still active
Calgary police say no human remains were found during a three-day search of a rural property in Bragg Creek, Alta., last week.
Edmonton
-
Residents ordered to evacuate north-end Edmonton condo building due to structural damage
The notice said the firm was hired following a fire in the building last spring and that it found structural issues unrelated to the fire.
-
Shortage of school bus drivers continues to plague Alberta operators
As school starts for most students in Edmonton and across Alberta, bus companies say they still suffer from a shortage of drivers even though the province has provided incentives.
-
Transit workers in Red Deer vote to strike
The members of Red Deer's transit union have voted overwhelmingly to strike.
Vancouver
-
13-square-foot difference not a reason to reduce home's assessed value, B.C. panel rules
A homeowner's bid to get his 2023 property assessment reduced because of – among other things – a 13-square-foot discrepancy between his home's actual size and that reported by BC Assessment has been rejected.
-
This year's PNE drew more than 626K people, highest post-pandemic attendance
The PNE Fair wrapped up for the summer on Monday, after two weeks of concerts, fair food and thrill rides. And official numbers released Tuesday revealed that the annual fair is getting closer to reaching its pre-pandemic attendance levels.
-
Surrey neighbourhood evacuated after car crashes into home, causing gas leak
Multiple households in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood were forced to evacuate early Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a house, rupturing a gas line.
Politics
-
It will be many months before Canada's new disability benefit is ready, minister vows to 'get it right'
As the disability community continues to wait for the federal government to put in place its long-promised Canada Disability Benefit, the new minister responsible says she is focused on getting the program 'right.'
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
Political pressure to stop rate hikes now coming from premiers, as BoC decision nears
Two premiers have sent letters to Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem urging the central bank to halt rate hikes ahead of its next rate decision Wednesday.
Health
-
analysis
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
-
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
-
Toronto patient waiting for hospital bed watched for 48 hours as ER staff dealt with flood of sick patients
Some doctors estimate 8,000 to 15,000 Canadians are dying because of emergency room overcrowding, a trend prompting hospital staff to get creative, treating patients everywhere from chairs to public bathrooms.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct
Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.
-
TikTok's Irish data centre up and running as European privacy project gets under way
TikTok said Tuesday that operations are underway at the first of its three European data centres, part of the popular Chinese owned app's effort to ease Western fears about privacy risks.
-
4 astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up 6-month station mission
Four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday after a six-month stay at the International Space Station.
Entertainment
-
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage, 2 daughters
Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday after four years of marriage and two children.
-
Beyonce got a birthday serenade from Diana Ross
During Beyonce's "Renaissance World Tour" concert in Los Angeles, Diana Ross surprised the crowd when she stepped on stage to serenade Bey with a rendition of "Happy Birthday."
-
Burning Man: Montreal woman among 70K mired in mud at desert event
Montreal resident Solmaz Meghdadi will be boarding a flight home from Reno, Nevada on Wednesday after a week at Burning Man that left her coated in desert mud and part of an international news story.
Business
-
Canadian home prices forecasted to be flat this fall amid high interest rates: report
A new report forecasts Canada's real estate market will be softer this fall with average home prices predicted to remain flat.
-
U.S. moves to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people.
-
WestJet Encore pilots file notice to begin contract negotiations with management
Pilots with WestJet Encore are gearing up to bargain their second collective agreement.
Lifestyle
-
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
-
Cape Breton teen to represent Canada at World Cup of Darts in Denmark
She just turned 15-years-old in August, but come the end of September, Brooke Martell will be representing Cape Breton Island, and Canada, at the World Cup of Darts in Denmark.
-
Math anxiety develops at a young age for some students, here's how to prevent it
While math-related anxiety can start as early as kindergarten for some kids, there are strategies to make math enjoyable for all students, according to an expert.
Sports
-
Spanish soccer federation fires women's national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy
The Spanish soccer federation fired women's national team coach Jorge Vilda on Tuesday, less than three weeks after his team won the Women's World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales.
-
Trio of Canadian Olympians the first players to sign with Ottawa's new pro women's hockey team
Ottawa's new professional women's hockey team has its first three players, a trio of gold medal-winning Olympians.
-
NHL stars hit the links in Muskoka to support Special Olympics
NHL star Morgan Rielly traded his hockey stick for a golf club this week in Muskoka to co-host the inaugural Motionball Forty Fore Fall Classic in support of the Special Olympics.
Autos
-
U.S. moves to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people.
-
UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford -- demands that even the UAW's own president calls 'audacious' -- are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14.
-
Daniel Ricciardo could miss Singapore and Japan GPs as he recovers from broken hand
AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo could miss the next two Formula One races as he continues to recover from a broken hand.