TORONTO -- A police investigation into a shooting incident that killed more than 10 people in Nova Scotia began late Saturday and ended with the suspect’s death on Sunday morning. This is how the events unfolded, all times are local:

10:30 P.M. SATURDAY

Police responded to a firearms complaint late Saturday evening in Portapique, N.S. just north of Halifax. The RCMP later announced they were investigating an “active-shooter situation” and warned residents to stay indoors.

#RCMPNS is responding to a firearms complaint in the #Portapique area. (Portapique Beach Rd, Bay Shore Rd and Five Houses Rd.) The public is asked to avoid the area and stay in their homes with doors locked at this time. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

#RCMPNS remains on scene in #Portapique. This is an active

shooter situation. Residents in the area, stay inside your homes & lock your

doors. Call 911 if there is anyone on your property. You may not see the police

but we are there with you #Portapique. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

7:54 A.M. SUNDAY

The RCMP identified the suspect as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, who was described as armed and dangerous.

51-year-old Gabriel Wortman is the suspect in our active shooter investigation in #Portapique. There are several victims. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see him, call 911. DO NOT approach. He’s described as a white man, bald, 6’2-6’3 with green eyes. pic.twitter.com/Y2nJNULlkn — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

10 a.m.

Police warned the public that Wortman was travelling on Highway 4 near Glenholme, N.S. in what appeared to look like an RCMP vehicle. They also said the suspect appeared to be wearing an RCMP uniform.

11:24 a.m.

The police spotted the suspect driving in a silver Chevrolet Tracker in Milford, N.S. about 60 kilometers from where he was last seen.

11:40 a.m.

Police said they had the suspect “in custody” but did not release any details.

Multiple sources later confirmed to CTV News that the suspect was shot and killed by police at the Irving gas station and Big Stop restaurant in Enfield, N.S., located roughly 40 kilometres from downtown Halifax.

6 p.m.

During a news conference, the RCMP confirmed in “excess” of 10 people were killed, including RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, during the incident.

Authorities confirmed a second RCMP officer was injured in the incident.

Police also confirmed that Wortman was killed by officers.