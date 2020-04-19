TORONTO -- A police investigation into a shooting incident that killed more than 10 people in Nova Scotia began late Saturday and ended with the suspect’s death on Sunday morning. This is how the events unfolded, all times are local:

SATURDAY EVENING

Police responded to a firearms complaint late Saturday evening in Portapique, N.S. just north of Halifax. The RCMP later announced they were investigating an “active-shooter situation” and warned residents to stay indoors.

SUNDAY MORNING (ROUGHLY BEFORE 9 A.M.)

The RCMP identified the suspect as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, who was described as armed and dangerous.

10 a.m.

Police warned the public that Wortman was travelling on Highway 4 near Glenholme, N.S. in what appeared to look like an RCMP vehicle. They also said the suspect appeared to be wearing an RCMP uniform.

11:24 a.m.

The police spotted the suspect driving in a silver Chevrolet Tracker in Milford, N.S. about 60 kilometers from where he was last seen.

11:40 a.m.

Police said they had the suspect “in custody” but did not release any details.

Multiple sources later confirmed to CTV News that the suspect was shot and killed by police at the Irving gas station and Big Stop restaurant in Enfield, N.S., located roughly 40 kilometres from downtown Halifax.

6 p.m.

During a news conference, the RCMP confirmed in “excess” of 10 people were killed, including RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, during the incident.

Authorities confirmed a second RCMP officer was injured in the incident.

Police also confirmed that Wortman was killed by officers.

Nova Scotia's Premier Stephen McNeil address the incident during a COVID-19 briefing on Sunday morning, saying the events were “one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province’s history.”

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also interuppted a COVID-19 news conference to thank RCMP for handling the situation.

“My hearts go out to everyone affected in what is a terrible situation,” said Trudeau. “I want to thank the police for their hard work and people for cooperating with authorities.”