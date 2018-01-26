

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A timeline of key events in the case of Barry and Honey Sherman's deaths.

Dec. 13, 2017: The last time the Shermans were seen alive.

Dec. 15, 2017: The Shermans' bodies are discovered at their Toronto mansion. Their deaths are ruled "suspicious."

Dec. 16, 2017: Autopsies are performed on the Shermans.

Dec. 17, 2017: Police say autopsies have revealed the couple died from "ligature neck compression." Homicide detectives take over the investigation.

Dec. 21, 2017: A memorial service for the Shermans is held in Mississauga, Ont.

Dec. 28, 2017: A lawyer for the Sherman family says a team of private investigators has been hired to probe the deaths.

Jan. 26, 2018: Toronto police say the Shermans were targeted and their deaths are ruled a double-homicide.

(SOURCE: Toronto police, The Canadian Press)