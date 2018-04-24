

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





The first of 10 victims killed after a rental van mowed down pedestrians on a busy Toronto sidewalk has been identified.

Anne Marie D’Amico worked at Invesco, a U.S.-based investment management firm, which had its Canadian headquarters in North York, a source confirmed to CP24. On Monday, the company said in a statement that two of its employees were injured during the incident.

On Tuesday morning, the president of Invesco Canada confirmed to CTV News that one their staff members had died.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those impacted by this tragic event,” Peter Intraligi said in an emailed statement. “I can now confirm that unfortunately one of our employees has succumbed to her injuries. Out of respect for her and her family, we will not be providing any further comments.”

Abdullah Snobar, the executive director of Ryerson University’s Digital Media Zone, knew D’Amico through the student groups she was involved in while she was studying there. He described D’Amico as a “shining light” who represented the best of Canadians.

“Anne Marie was an incredible, incredible human being. One of the most happiest and cheerful people you will ever meet,” he told CTV News Channel on Tuesday. “I had the privilege of being around her for many years and never did I see her down or sad, [she was] usually the one that was lifting people up to find their best and be their best.”

He said that he believes she was approximately 29 years old when she died and that she graduated from the school in 2010.

“[She was] an individual that we constantly talked about as a person that the country and the city needed more people like,” Snobar said. “An incredible human being that we all dearly loved and already miss.”

D’Amico also worked at the Canadian charity Live Different as well as for the Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto, according to a Facebook profile believed to belong to her.

Police have not released the names or ages of the other 9 people killed in the tragedy. Fifteen other people were injured.

A growing memorial with candles, flowers and messages of support has been set up along a wall on the east side of Yonge Street where the attack began.

A GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims’ funeral expenses has been set up by Canada Zakat, a Muslim-Canadian non-profit organization that collected more than $800,000 for the victims and families of the Quebec mosque shooting in 2017. As of Tuesday morning, the Toronto van attack campaign has raised more than $43,000 of its $1 million target.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, when a white rental van mounted a busy stretch of sidewalk on Yonge St., just south of Finch Ave., hitting numerous pedestrians as it drove southbound.

Shortly after, Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., was arrested in connection with the incident after a brief standoff with police. He has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

With files from CP24 and The Canadian Press.