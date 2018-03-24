

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





A multi-million dollar Burnaby, B.C. home that was advertising nine rooms on short-term rental sites like Airbnb and Booking.com has neighbours calling on municipal authorities to shut down the de-facto hotel.

The house was bought for $2.65 million last September. Since, December bedrooms have been advertised for between $32 and $68 per night. If all nine rooms are rented every night for an average of $50 each, the owner would bring in more than $13,000 a month.

Neighbours say the constant stream of guests is harming the sense of community in the neighbourhood.

“(It’s) kind of like a revolving door. No one wants to see that,” local resident Brandon told CTV Vancouver on Friday. “(I’m) wondering where these people are from.”

City of Burnaby Chief Licence Inspector Dan Layng said the operation is illegal, and the owner should expect a visit from city inspectors. He said homes in Burnaby can have up to two boarders at a time, but only if the property is occupied by the primary residents.

“This house has not been occupied by a family, and then boarders. This is operating as a hotel,” he said.

The city said it will investigate what's going on at the home and act accordingly to make sure the owners are complying with local bylaws.

“Our goal is always to work co-operatively with people and look for voluntary compliance,” Layng said.

The owner of the house did not respond to a request for comment from CTV Vancouver.

Online listings for “The Twin’s House” on Booking.com and Airbnb appear to have been suspended or removed.

The City of Vancouver recently approved a licensing plan that legalizes short-term rentals, but limits them to principal residences.

Under the new rules, a homeowner will have to get a $49 per year licence, and display that on their listing.

Layng said Burnaby is looking at what it can do to regulate these types of rentals as well.

Meanwhile, residents on Elgin Avenue are anxious to see this property fall in-line with the rules.

“Nine separate rooms? That’s not good. That’s not safe,” said Peter, who also lives in the area.

"You want to have a neighbourhood with people who have been living here for a while,” Brandon said. “You kind of what to make the neighbourhood friendly.”

