A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month amid grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
The survey, conducted by Nanos Research on behalf of CTV News, asked more than 1,000 Canadians if their household had used a cost-saving option in the past month in response to the price of food.
The most common answer was buying less expensive food, with six out of 10 Canadians reporting they had done in the past 30 days.
A little more than a quarter of Canadians said they hadn’t changed their food habits at all.
But another quarter said they had stockpiled food that month, and 17 per cent of Canadians surveyed said they were eating less food due to food prices.
Six per cent of respondents said they were actively using coupons or looking for items on sale.
The remaining four options were each selected by one per cent of participants: purchasing less food, going to the food bank, using up items they already had or gardening and foraging for food.
WOMEN MORE LIKELY TO HAVE CHANGED FOOD PURCHASES
When answers were split by men and women, women were much more likely to have changed their food purchasing behaviour than men.
Around 34 per cent of men said they had changed nothing of their food habits, compared to 23 per cent of women. Similarly, 64 per cent of women said they were buying less expensive food compared to around 57 per cent of men who said the same.
However, when the question wasn’t related to purchasing food, the responses from men and women were similar, with 23 per cent of men saying they stockpiled food compared to 26 per cent of women, and 17 per cent of men and women both saying they had eaten less food in the last 30 days.
YOUNG CANADIANS CHANGING THEIR FOOD HABITS MORE
Younger Canadians were also more likely than older Canadians to have changed their behaviour in the last 30 days due to food prices.
More than 70 per cent of those aged 18-34 said they were buying less expensive food, compared to 65 per cent of 35-54 year olds and approximately 51 per cent of those aged 55 plus.
The same trend appeared in reverse when participants were asked if they had done nothing to change their food buying habits, with only 20 per cent of 18- to 34-year-olds selecting this option compared to 24.7 per cent of 35- to 54-year-olds and 37 per cent of those aged 55 plus.
Only 13 per cent of adults aged 55 plus reported that they had eaten less food in the last 30 days in response to food prices, compared to 18.5 per cent of 35- to 54-year-olds and 21 per cent of 18- to 34-year-olds.
ATLANTIC PROVINCES EATING LESS, QUEBEC STOCKPILING FOOD
In terms of location, there was a four per cent difference between the highest and lowest responses to who was buying less expensive food, with 62 per cent of respondents from Ontario and the Atlantic provinces selecting this option compared to 58 per cent of respondents from Quebec.
Quebec also had one of the highest percentages of respondents who said they had not changed their food habits, with around 31 per cent selecting this option.
Across the board, respondents from Quebec were usually less likely than other regions to report using the various cost-saving options, with 11.5 per cent stating they were currently eating less food to save money. The one exception was in stockpiling food, where the highest percentage of respondents came from Quebec, at 33 per cent.
Those in British Columbia were least likely to stockpile food, with only 21 per cent selecting this.
British Columbia had the highest percentage who said they changed none of their food habits, at roughly 32 per cent.
The Atlantic provinces may have been the hardest hit by inflation in terms of food prices, this survey suggests, with more participants from these regions utilizing these cost-saving options than other regions.
The highest percentage of respondents who said they were eating less came from the Maritimes, with more than one in five participants from this region selecting this option.
Around 29 per cent of respondents from the Atlantic provinces said they were stockpiling food, second only to Quebec.
The Atlantic provinces also had the lowest percentage who had changed none of their food purchasing habits, at only 21 per cent.
METHODOLOGY
Nanos Research is a public opinion research firm.
Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land- and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,084 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between Oct. 30 and Nov. 4 as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online. The sample included both land- and cell-lines across Canada. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest Census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada.
Individuals were randomly called using random digit dialling with a maximum of five call backs.
The margin of error for this survey is ±3.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
This study was commissioned by CTV News and the research was conducted by Nanos Research.
Numbers may not add up to 100 due to rounding.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month amid grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
Trudeau to miss national Remembrance Day ceremony due to summit in Cambodia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will miss Friday's national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa to attend a summit in Cambodia involving countries from across Southeast Asia.
Archeologists make ground-breaking discovery of what may be the tunnel leading to Cleopatra's tomb
An Egyptian-Dominican archeological research mission may have uncovered a tunnel to Cleopatra’s tomb in Egypt.
Rare, deadly genetic disease successfully treated in utero for first time
A Canadian toddler is being celebrated in the scientific world as the first treated in utero for a genetic disease that would have quickly killed her.
What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest. From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of 'ignoring... domestic terrorists,' to protesters' push for political meetings, here are the key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.
Unions say turnover rate high for new airport security officers as busy holiday season looms
Unions representing airport security screeners say turnover for new employees is high despite efforts to hire more workers, with as few as one in three recent hires still on the job in some regions.
Nicole weakens to tropical storm over east-central Florida
Shortly after Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida, it was downgraded to a tropical storm but it was still battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain.
Where is cancer most prevalent in Canada? Key takeaways from latest national report
A quarter-century of cancer data is now available in a new report released by the Canadian Cancer Society, Statistics Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key findings.
CHEO opens second ICU amid 'unprecedented' crisis
CHEO has opened a second pediatric intensive care unit to address an overflow of critically ill babies and young children with respiratory illnesses.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Toronto
-
Ukrainian newcomers face challenges as some landlords demand months of advance rent
Galyna Durysvt spent months looking for a rental apartment in the Greater Toronto Area after fleeing the war in Ukraine.
-
Charges laid after 94-year-old from Hamilton exploited in grandparent scam
Two people from Quebec have been charged after a 94-year-old man in Hamilton was exploited in a 'grandparent scam.'
-
911 calling restored after outage for Telus landlines in parts of GTA and Hamilton
Telus says it has restored 911 calling to landline customers following a widespread outage overnight.
Ottawa
-
Rare, deadly genetic disease successfully treated in utero for first time
A Canadian toddler is being celebrated in the scientific world as the first treated in utero for a genetic disease that would have quickly killed her.
-
Time to wear masks 'once again,' Ottawa Public Health urges
Ottawa Public Health is renewing its call for people to wear masks in indoor public settings as the spread of respiratory viruses continues to increase.
-
CHEO opens second ICU amid 'unprecedented' crisis
CHEO has opened a second pediatric intensive care unit to address an overflow of critically ill babies and young children with respiratory illnesses.
Barrie
-
Outgoing Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman reflects on legacy
After being an integral member of city council for 16 years, outgoing Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman says he's proud of the legacy he leaves behind as he prepares to begin the next chapter of his life.
-
Construction to begin on bridge crossing over future Bradford Bypass
Construction is beginning on a bridge that crosses over the future Bradford Bypass, in an announcement by the province Wednesday.
-
'Song for the Land' concert benefits local environmental group
A local group of musicians used the power of music to help protect natural habitats throughout the region.
Kitchener
-
'We just want answers': Family of Kitchener, Ont. man missing for 20 years issues new call for information
Wednesday marks 20 years since David MacDermott’s family last saw or heard from him.
-
Families brace for tough flu season with children's medication in short supply
A growing struggle to help some of the youngest patients battle an especially tough start to seasonal sicknesses is impacting some Waterloo region families.
-
Police investigating Uptown Waterloo robbery
Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery in Uptown Waterloo on Wednesday evening.
London
-
Suspicious package investigation closes Sarnia street
A suspicious package investigation has closed a portion of Confederation Street in Sarnia. According to police, Confederation Street is closed between Trudeau Drive and Murphy Road.
-
Western University faculty in position to strike
The possibility of a strike is being talked about amongst faculty members at London, Ont.’s Western University. 91 per cent of union members voted in favour of strike action if sufficient progress at the bargaining table is not made regarding job security and benefits for part-time workers, among other requests.
-
Perth East resident loses more than $39K in fraud incident
OPP are investigating after a resident of Perth East lost more than $39,000 after they gave a fraudster posing as a member of the Geek Squad access to their computer.
Windsor
-
Above average temperatures remain in Windsor-Essex
Periods of rain are expected as we move into the weekend but Thursday is still looking sunny. A warm high of 19 expected on Thursday doubles the average temperature for this time of year.
-
City of Windsor votes to revoke vaccine policy
The City of Windsor is revoking its vaccine policy for employees.
-
Leamington hotel manager named 'Leader of the Year' while fighting stage 4 cancer
The general manager of Leamington's Quality Inn Hotel is sharing his ongoing cancer story nearly two years after diagnosis, while celebrating recent recognition from his peers.
Montreal
-
Coroner calls for change in policing, health care, education in review of Que. teen fatally shot by police
Quebec coroner Gehane Kamel has released her final recommendations to police, the health care system and schools four years after officers shot and killed 17-year-old Riley Fairholm, who called 911 on himself.
-
Interim leader of Quebec Liberals to be revealed Thursday
The interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is expected to be revealed Thursday, three days after Dominique Anglade announced her resignation. The interim leader, selected among the 19 members of the Liberal caucus, will fill in until a new official leader is elected in 2023.
-
Bill 21 appeal: school board says law is 'affront' to values of Quebec's English speakers
Quebec’s secularism law is an affront to the dignity and values of the province’s anglophone community, a lawyer representing the province's largest English-language school board told a Court of Appeal hearing Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
'Battlefield conditions': Halifax emergency department overcrowded, hospital sites overcapacity
Senior citizen Gary MacLeod says his most recent waits in the emergency department at the QEII Health Sciences Centre were like being on a “battlefield.”
-
Cape Breton child-care centre says thieves stole thousands of dollars of heating oil
It was a chilly start to the day on Tuesday for workers at the Health Park Early Learning Centre in Sydney, N.S., after someone drained their oil tank.
-
Halifax university student dies from suspected case of meningococcal meningitis: Public Health
Health officials in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspected case of meningococcal meningitis after the death of a Halifax university student.
Winnipeg
-
Eduardo Balaquit's son calls on killer to speak up about father’s whereabouts during sentencing hearing
Edward Balaquit called on the man found guilty of manslaughter in the disappearance and death of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit to speak up and bring his father home.
-
'This is an important day': National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation to get new permanent home
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation is responsible for collecting the stories of residential school survivors, and soon it will have a new place to keep them all.
-
Trudeau to miss national Remembrance Day ceremony due to summit in Cambodia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will miss Friday's national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa to attend a summit in Cambodia involving countries from across Southeast Asia.
Calgary
-
Calgary Mayor Gondek, council get failing grades in first-year report card: poll
A new poll released Thursday suggests support for Mayor Jyoti Gondek and Calgary city council is sliding.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Nearly 1,100 people in hospital
Alberta reported 46 new deaths in its weekly COVID-19 data update on Wednesday.
-
Nanos Research poll shows more pushback in Prairies against return of mask mandates
A surge in respiratory illnesses, like COVID-19, the flu and RSV, mainly among children, is prompting renewed calls for mask mandates.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith's lobbying record holds clues to her governing agenda, observers say
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith promised to focus on the concerns of everyday people after winning a seat in the legislature Tuesday, but observers say other clues to her agenda can be found in her record as a lobbyist for one of the province's most powerful business groups.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Nearly 1,100 people in hospital
Alberta reported 46 new deaths in its weekly COVID-19 data update on Wednesday.
-
What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest. From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of 'ignoring... domestic terrorists,' to protesters' push for political meetings, here are the key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.
Vancouver
-
Elected officials, expert slam Vancouver police report as a 'sensational,' 'useless,' 'mess'
Just hours after Vancouver police struggled to defend a controversial study they commissioned at taxpayer expense, high-profile critics and experts dismissed the report as sloppy with little-to-no value to policymakers or the public.
-
Suspect arrested, knives seized after alleged assault on New Westminster convenience store worker
A man was arrested in New Westminster Sunday after allegedly assaulting and pulling a knife on a convenience store employee after a dispute about ice cream.
-
After child's suicide attempt, B.C. family waits 41 hours for ambulance transfer
A mother from B.C.'s Lower Mainland is speaking out after her 11-year-old child was forced to wait 41 hours for an ambulance transfer following a heartbreaking suicide attempt.
Politics
-
What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest. From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of 'ignoring... domestic terrorists,' to protesters' push for political meetings, here are the key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.
-
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Decrying high inflation and the rising cost of food, housing and fuel, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a rare media availability on Wednesday to declare: 'it feels like everything is broken in this country right now.'
-
Green Party leadership candidates debate ahead of vote, respond to party disarray
Candidates vying to helm Canada's federal Green Party offered their visions for the party's future — and their explanations for its disarray — during a leadership debate this evening.
Health
-
Rare, deadly genetic disease successfully treated in utero for first time
A Canadian toddler is being celebrated in the scientific world as the first treated in utero for a genetic disease that would have quickly killed her.
-
CHEO opens second ICU amid 'unprecedented' crisis
CHEO has opened a second pediatric intensive care unit to address an overflow of critically ill babies and young children with respiratory illnesses.
-
WHO reports 90 per cent drop in world COVID-19 deaths since February
The World Health Organization chief on Wednesday said a nearly 90 per cent drop in recent COVID-19 deaths globally compared to nine months ago provides 'cause for optimism,' but still urged vigilance against the pandemic as variants continue to crop up.
Sci-Tech
-
Lawsuit claims Apple, Amazon colluded to raise iPhone, iPad prices
Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc were accused in an antitrust lawsuit on Wednesday of conspiring to drive up iPhone and iPad prices by removing nearly all other resellers of new Apple products from Amazon's website.
-
Movies created specially for dogs used to help researchers see how canines view the world
A new study using made-for-canine movies provides a glimpse at how dogs look at the world, and what captures their attention.
-
North Vancouver couple track and recover stolen bike using hidden GPS device
Half a dozen bicycles have been stolen from the storage locker of his North Vancouver townhouse complex this year, so Travis – who asked CTV News not to use his last name – wasn't surprised when his wife's bike disappeared in August.
Entertainment
-
Jennifer Aniston opens up about failed IVF and says she has 'zero regrets'
Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her failed attempts to get pregnant, saying she has 'zero regrets' about a difficult period in her life.
-
Deliberations to start in rape civil case against filmmaker Paul Haggis
Jury deliberations are due to start Thursday in a rape civil case against filmmaker Paul Haggis, tasking a six-person panel with sifting through duelling narratives about what happened between him and a publicist on a night in 2013.
-
Jennifer Lopez praises Jennifer Garner's co-parenting with Ben Affleck
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a blended family and it sounds like things are going well. In an interview with Vogue released Tuesday, Lopez talked about reuniting with her former fiancé.
Business
-
Meta layoff of 11,000 workers worldwide hits Canadian staff
A number of Canadian workers have been laid off by Meta Inc. as the tech giant announced plans to cut 13 per cent of its workforce in a bid to become 'leaner and more efficient.'
-
Unions say turnover rate high for new airport security officers as busy holiday season looms
Unions representing airport security screeners say turnover for new employees is high despite efforts to hire more workers, with as few as one in three recent hires still on the job in some regions.
-
Elon Musk tells Twitter advertisers he wants to stop fake accounts, pursue truth
Elon Musk told advertisers on Wednesday that he aimed to turn Twitter into a force for truth and stop fake accounts, an effort to assuage brands and advertising agencies that are increasingly backing away from the social media platform.
Lifestyle
-
Changes are coming to Wordle
Changes are coming for Wordle ... again. For starters the New York Times this week named Tracy Bennett the new editor of Wordle, the wildly popular online puzzle game.
-
18-carat pink diamond reaps US$28.8M at Geneva auction
A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond billed as a rarity sold at a Geneva auction for 28.4 million Swiss francs (US$28.8 million), including fees and taxes, on the lower end of the expected range.
-
Manitoba boy sent 5,000 hockey cards after his collection was stolen
Strangers from across North America have sent a Manitoba boy thousands of hockey cards after his original collection was stolen last month.
Sports
-
Defender Alistair Johnston set to enter Canadian men's soccer record book
Johnston has started 26 games in a row for Canada. Former Canada captain Bruce Wilson holds the men's record at 27, set from 1984 to '86 when Canada last appeared at the World Cup. Johnston has already surpassed Paul Stalteri, another former Canadian captain, who played 25 games in a row from 1998 to 2000.
-
Rodgers says time helps him appreciate years with McCarthy
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the passage of time has given him a greater appreciation of the seasons he spent playing for Mike McCarthy.
-
Biden hopes Putin will negotiate WNBA star's release
U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner now that the U.S. midterm elections are over.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.