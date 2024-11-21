A one-of-a-kind Royal Canadian Mint coin sells for more than $1.5M

A rare one-of-a-kind pure gold coin from the Royal Canadian Mint has sold for more than $1.5 million.

The 99.99 per cent pure gold coin, named "The Dance Screen (The Scream Too)," weighs a whopping 10 kilograms and surpassed the previous record for a coin offered at an auction in Canada.

It was sold for $1,561,250 to an anonymous bidder at a live auction conducted by Heffel Fine Art Auction House on Nov. 20.

The coin pays tribute to master carver Chief 7IDANsuu (James Hart) of the Haida Nation on the west coast of Canada.

"We are thrilled by the collector's interest in this unique coin and delighted that the skill of the Royal Canadian Mint and the talent of Chief 7IDANsuu (James Hart) have been recognized by the buyer of this rare and beautiful 10 kg pure gold masterpiece," Royal Canadian Mint president and CEO Marie Lemay said in a news release.

The design on the reverse side of the coin recreates images from the artist's original red cedar panel carving depicting traditional Haida figures, including a shaman, beaver, raven, eagle, frog, orca and a mother bear with cubs.

The coin's box. (The Royal Canadian Mint)

The coin's edge features six pearlescent pieces of abalone shell that shimmer in the light, emulating Haida copper shields, which are traditionally depictions of wealth.

The obverse side of the coin displays King Charles III's effigy by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

"It has been an extraordinary privilege to auction The Dance Screen (The Scream Too) 10 kg pure gold coin," Heffel Fine Art Auction House president David Heffel said.

"The profoundly significant artwork by the esteemed Chief James Hart, showcased on its face, stands as an enduring icon of Canadian art, embodying the rich traditions and cultural narratives of the Haida Nation. We are honoured to have placed this masterpiece in a distinguished collection and look forward to seeing its legacy continue to inspire."