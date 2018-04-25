

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ten people were killed and 14 injured when a rental van swerved onto the Yonge Street sidewalk in Toronto on April 23, mowing down pedestrians. Here is what we know so far about those who died:

Anne Marie D’Amico

D’Amico worked at the Canadian headquarters for the U.S.-based investment management firm Invesco on Yonge Street, and was actively involved in sports and charity.

She was voted Tennis Canada’s volunteer of the year in 2016, and worked for the Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto and the Canadian charity Live Different, according to a Facebook profile believed to belong to her.

"She genuinely wanted to care for all those around her even if it meant sacrificing a portion of herself in return for others’ happiness. She only had kindness in her," her family said in a statement April 24.

D’Amico attended Ryerson University for a time, graduating in 2010, according to Abdullah Snobar, the executive director of the Digital Media Zone there. He called her a "shining light" and "an incredible human being that we all dearly loved and already miss."

"One of the most happiest and cheerful people you will ever meet," he told CTV News Channel on Tuesday. "I had the privilege of being around her for many years and never did I see her down or sad, [she was] usually the one that was lifting people up to find their best and be their best."

Chul Min "Eddie" Kang

Kang was a chef at Toronto’s Copacabana Brazilian Steakhouse. The restaurant issued a statement Tuesday expressing their “great sadness” in his passing.

"He will be deeply missed by all who knew him," said corporate director John Paul Mannella in the statement.

Armando Sandobal was Kang’s coworker for four years in Toronto kitchens.

"He had a passion for food. He had a passion for cooking," Sandobal said, adding that he was "angry" about the news. "I feel bad because he (Kang) was my partner, we worked together and then this happened."

Dorothy Sewell, 80

To her grandson Elwood Delaney, 80-year-old Dorothy Sewell will be remembered as an avid sports fan. In a passionate Facebook post Tuesday, Delaney shared an image of three photos of her next to a Toronto Blue Jays flag and a lit candle.

In the post, Delaney expressed anger at the attacker, saying that he had to tell his three children that they’ll no longer get to talk to "Nan" on their birthdays or Christmas.

"I love you Dorothy Sewell," he wrote. "You will always be loved and your love for sports will always be with me while I cheer with you. Go Toronto Go. Love you Nan."

Munir Abdu Habib al-Najjar

A Jordanian man visiting his son in Toronto has been identified as one of the van attack victims, according to the Jordanian foreign ministry, quoted by local media.

Speaking with CTV News, the Jordanian Embassy confirmed the identity of the man as Munir Abdu Habib al-Najjar.