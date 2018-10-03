

CTVNews.ca Staff





As reports uncover what Toronto police knew but didn’t tell the public regarding alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, here is a look at the eight victims whose lives were cut short.

McArthur, a self-employed landscaper, was arrested in January and eventually charged with the murders of eight men linked to the city’s gay community -- the earliest of which took place in 2010.

None of the charges against him have been proven in court.

Majeed Kayhan, 58



Kayhan was one of the missing men whose disappearances were investigated under Project Houston, which ran from November 2012 to April 2014. He was reported missing in October 2012.

His family had told investigators that they were thankful to have closure when his remains were found in July 2017.

Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40



He was a landscaper who had worked with McArthur and went missing in September 2010. He was described by friends as a fixture in the LGBTQ community. He was last seen leaving Zipperz, a now-defunct nightclub in Toronto’s gay village.

Abdulbasir Faizi, 42



Faizi, a frequent patron at the Black Eagle, a popular bar in the village, was last seen in the community in 2010. His family had reported him missing to Peel Regional Police on Dec. 29, 2010.

His vehicle was actually parked near the home of one of McArthur’s landscaping clients.

Dean Lisowick, 43 or 44



He was well-known in the village and would stick up for fellow sex workers in the area. He was likely killed between May 2016 and July 2017. Police say he was either 43 or 44, had no fixed address and was never reported as missing.

Kirushna Kanagaratnam, 37



Kanagaratnam was a Sri Lankan immigrant, who was believed to have gone into hiding after his refugee claim was rejected. His family had last heard from him in August 2015.

Soroush Mahmudi, 50



He was reported missing in 2015 by his family in east Toronto. But police haven’t said whether the Scarborough man had any relationship with McArthur.

His disappearance helped formed the basis of a police investigation called Project Prism which was launched in August.

Andrew Kinsman, 49



Kinsman was reported missing from the gay village in late June 2017. Police have said he had a sexual relationship with McArthur.

Kinsman's sisters said they searched for their brother for six months before police eventually charged McArthur in his death. Karen Coles said he was "well-known in his community" and "loved by all." His disappearance in 2017 served as a tipping point that finally led Toronto police to focus investigative efforts on McArthur.

Selim Esen, 44



He had come to Canada from Turkey around 2013 and didn’t have any family in Canada. He had vanished from the gay village on April 14, 2017. Five months later, police charged McArthur with Esen's presumed death.

With files from The Canadian Press