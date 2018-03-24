

CTVNews.ca Staff





It’s been more than 28 years since a gunman stormed Montreal’s École Polytechnique, killing 14 women in the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history. Another 14 people were injured in the massacre, including Nathalie Provost, who sustained four gunshot wounds, including one to the forehead.

On Saturday, Provost joined hundreds of thousands of others in Washington D.C. for the March for Our Lives rally against gun violence.

“I had the feeling that it may be a historic moment,” Provost said in a telephone interview with CTV News Channel on Saturday.

“It was amazing because they believe in what they say and they are strong and courageous,” she added, speaking of her fellow demonstrators, many of whom are demanding stricter gun-control laws in the U.S.

“They have a very, very extraordinary determination to change the world and they believe they can do it.”

The growing momentum behind the U.S. gun control movement should offer lessons to Canada, Provost said. For example, the Ruger Mini-14 -- the semi-automatic rifle used in the École Polytechnique massacre -- is still classified as a “non-restricted firearm” in Canada, despite resembling an assault rifle.

“The Liberals and all the politicians in Canada must have political courage to change our laws, and they are not strong enough now,” Provost said. “I think that even if we’re not talking about the long gun registry, we can improve other things. We don’t have any strong laws banning assault weapons.”

Such weapons, Provost argues, should be banned altogether -- something protesters were also demanding in Washington.

“We must show our support clearly to those kids in the United States,” she added. “And if they do something before us, shame on us.”

Provost says she was also heartened to meet fellow survivors at the march.

“They want things to change,” she said. “The ‘never again’ shout is very, very strong here.”