

CTVNews.ca Staff





Both the mayor of Mississauga and the city’s chief of police say that while their investigation into Thursday night’s bombing at a popular Indian restaurant is still in its earliest stages, they have no reason to believe the attack was a hate crime or an act of terrorism.

Two men entered a Bombay Bhel restaurant in the central part of the city just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday and detonated an improvised explosive device before fleeing into a nearby residential area. Two separate birthday parties were underway at the time and several children under the age of 10 were inside the restaurant but not injured.

Three people suffered critical blast injuries in the explosion and were taken to trauma centres; another 12 sustained smaller shrapnel injuries.

Those most seriously injured included a 35-year-old Brampton man, a 48-year-old Mississauga woman, and a 62-year-old Mississauga woman. The others were treated and released.

Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans says there is no indication of terrorism so far, but nothing has been ruled out as the investigation continues.

“Every police resource is being used right now to identify those responsible for this horrendous act,” Evans said.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie called the bombing “senseless.”

“I would call it a very heinous reprehensible act committed by cowards who would come into a restaurant where people are vulnerable, celebrating with their families, where children are present, and set off an IED. It’s a heinous act,” she told reporters outside the restaurant.

Crombie said she believes her city is still one of the safest in Canada, and that this was an “isolated” incident.

Police initially entered the restaurant to search for other explosives and for any other victims. They are now waiting to obtain a search warrant to conduct a full investigation of the scene.

No one is being allowed into the plaza where the restaurant is located and Chief Evans says even she has yet to go inside.

"This is a really serious investigation," Evans said told reporters early Friday morning. "We want to take our time, make sure we're very methodical in it. So we're putting a lot of resources into this right now."

Crombie said she has heard from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Kathleen Wynne and Toronto Mayor John Tory, all of whom offered their condolences and support.

Police agencies in Toronto, York, Halton and elsewhere, as well as the OPP have been asked to be on the lookout for the two suspects in this case.

Police are also asking nearby residents to check surveillance camera video in hopes that police can identify any getaway vehicle the two men might have used.

Peel police have released a photo of the two men entering the restaurant. One suspect is described as being in his mid-20s, with light-coloured skin and a stocky build, wearing dark blue jeans and a baseball cap with light grey peak.

The second has fair skin with a thin build and was wearing faded jeans, a grey T-shirt with dark-coloured skate shoes.

The Indian consulate in Toronto has opened a helpline for any Indian nationals seeking assistance: (647) 668-4108.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has opened a helpline in view of the explosion at an Indian restaurant in Mississauga. For any assistance, pl call +1-647-668-4108. — IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) May 25, 2018

We're in solidarity with the victims of this violence, and wish a swift recovery to the injured. We’re working closely with police and officials in Mississauga on this. https://t.co/AQBuFZPXNY — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 25, 2018

We are all shocked and saddened by the news out of Mississauga. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and our thanks go out to the first responders. We are monitoring the situation and I will be briefed first thing this morning. — Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) May 25, 2018

This is not our #Mississauga. Thankfully there were not any fatalities and none of the victims were children. I’m calling on the perpetrators to turn themselves in. If you have any information, please call Peel Police. @PeelPoliceMedia will provide updates throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/U0pC4FbAZT — Bonnie Crombie ���� (@BonnieCrombie) May 25, 2018

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018