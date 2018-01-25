

CTVNews.ca Staff





Nicholas Bell-Wright, the Manitoba man who pleaded guilty to the murder of Winnipeg teen Cooper Nemeth, will not be eligible for parole for 16 years, a judge has decided.

Bell-Wright, 24, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder in Nemeth’s death and received an automatic life sentence. On Wednesday, Justice Glenn Joyal ruled Bell-Wright cannot be eligible for parole for 16 years.

Court heard that Bell-Wright and Nemeth had left a house party together in February, 2016, to arrange a drug deal. Nemeth was shot twice in the head and his body was found a week later in a garbage can.

Gaylene Nemeth told reporters outside court Wednesday she accepts the sentence given to her son’s killer.

“We got what we asked for, but it doesn’t bring my son back,” she said. “And that’s about all one can say.”

Nemeth’s father Brent said: “To me, it would never be enough. But in our country he got what he deserved.”

Joyal called the murder “a crime of callous brutality” and told court that Bell-Wright’s decision to shoot Nemeth in his car and then try to hide the crime while family and volunteers searched for seven days for Nemeth was an aggravating factor that played into his sentence decision.

The court also considered that Bell-Wright was on probation at the time of Nemeth’s murder, due to a previous assault conviction.

Earlier this week, Joyal agreed to admit 96 victim impact statements at the sentencing, despite concern the large number of statements would have a disproportionate impact on the sentence decision.

Of the 96 victim impact statements, 16 were read by family and friends during the sentencing hearing. Gaylene Nemeth was one of those who rose to speak.

She fought back tears as she told the packed courtroom her thoughts of her son’s death have been "haunting and tormenting.”

She said when she thinks about her son, she sees him as "a beautiful baby" but then starts to think about what happened in Bell-Wright’s car.

"Then I look down and there is my beautiful baby with a gun to his face," she said, adding, "Walked to the gallows by someone claiming to be a friend."

"Mr. Bell-Wright gave Cooper a death sentence, my family a life sentence."

Gaylene told the court her son "clearly made some bad decisions" but that he was "at a tender age, experimenting and making mistakes."

She said: "Cooper wasn't a gangster or a big-time drug dealer. He was just a kid... Cooper was a boy. My baby. A 17-year-old excited for life."

Before Joyal read his decision, Bell-Wright apologized to the court, saying, “Cooper had his whole life ahead of him and I had no right to take that away from him.”

Nemeth’s mother chose to stand in the hall while Bell-Wright spoke.

"I left the courtroom,” she said. “I don't want to hear it and I don't care."

With a report by CTV Winnipeg’s Josh Crabb