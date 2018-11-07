

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- The group aiming to bring a Canadian Football League team to Halifax has announced details of a season ticket drive and a name-the-team contest.

It's part of a push to gauge interest for a franchise in Atlantic Canada.

The announcement was made today by Maritime Football Partnership and CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

Maritime Football, made up of former Arizona Coyotes co-owners Anthony LeBlanc and Gary Drummond and AMJ Campbell Van Lines president Bruce Bowser, is looking to secure a conditional expansion franchise to begin play in Halifax in 2021.

Available for purchase immediately, season ticket deposits are $50 per package with a deposit placing fans on a priority list for season ticket membership and seat selection on a first come, first served basis.

Fans who make a deposit will be able to participate in an exclusive name-the-team contest where they will be asked to vote on name options and submit their own name choices.

The team name will be announced during an event during Grey Cup weekend later this month.

Efforts to land a team in Atlantic Canada's largest city cleared a major hurdle last month after Halifax council directed city staff to do a business case analysis of the proposal.