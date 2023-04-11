A Canadian hotel is among the 100 best new hotels in the world: Travel + Leisure

New rankings from Travel + Leisure reveals a Canadian hotel is among the 100 best new and renovated hotels in the world.

According to the travel website’s 18th annual “It List,” the Ace Hotel Toronto made the cut.

Canada’s first Ace property came in at No. 25 on the list. The hotel describes itself as having a bustling lobby and artwork by Toronto artists on the walls.

"With a global group of honorees ranging from a mountain retreat in Morocco to a reimagined Miami icon, our annual It List is packed with hotels that are worth planning your trip around,” Travel + Leisure editor in chief Jacqui Gifford said in a news release accompanying the It List. “This list is meticulously curated and researched, and we're excited to share what earned these properties a spot on the coveted list."

Canada’s neighbor, the U.S., appeared 34 times on the list, however, the country wasn’t able to crack the top 10. The “Peninsula Istanbul” hotel in Turkiye was ranked as the best hotel in the world, according to Travel + Leisure.

This year’s 100 It List winners came from 37 countries and six continents. The list represents a variety of categories such as beach getaways, affordable luxury, wellness resorts, luxury city hotels and more.

Here are the top 10 best new hotels in the world, according to Travel + Leisure’s It List:

1. The Peninsula Istanbul, Turkey

2. Hôtel Dame des Arts — Paris

3. The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad

4. The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon

5. InterContinental Khao Yai — Thailand

6. Gleneagles Townhouse — Edinburgh

7. Lolebezi — Lower Zambezi National Park, Zambia

8. Under Canvas Bryce Canyon — Utah

9. Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo — Mexico

10. Fasano Trancoso — Brazil

