A Canadian hiker has died at the Grand Canyon

A view of a 'Bright Angel Trail' signpost at Grand Canyon from the South Rim. (Alexandra Schuler/Picture Alliance/Getty Images via CNN) A view of a 'Bright Angel Trail' signpost at Grand Canyon from the South Rim. (Alexandra Schuler/Picture Alliance/Getty Images via CNN)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law

Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social