

CTVNews.ca Staff with a report from CTV Montreal's Angela Mackenzie





A man in Quebec repeatedly called police to report that he believed there was an intruder in his house.

When police showed up at the home, they found the man who had called them, no other humans, and 23 dogs.

Longueuil police say the man called them several times Wednesday morning from a home in Brossard, Que.

“The man was confused, and he was transported to hospital [for mental health assessment],” Const. Melanie Mercille told CTV Montreal.

After dealing with the man, officers turned their attention to the 23 dogs inside and outside the home, including seven tied to posts in the backyard.

According to police, conditions inside the home were dirty and smelly, but it was not immediately clear if the dogs were in ill health. Animal welfare officers were expected to arrive at the home Wednesday afternoon to examine the animals.