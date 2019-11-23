

Mariam Matti, CTVNews.ca Staff





TORONTO -- A Winnipeg Blue Bombers superfan is celebrating her 90th birthday by watching her favourite team take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at the 107th Grey Cup championship on Sunday.

June Figsby has cheered for her home team since she was in high school in the 1940s.

“I’ve been a fan since 1945 and win or lose, they’re still my team and I keep cheering,” she told CTV News.

Joanne Basson, Figsby’s daughter, bought the Grey Cup tickets as a birthday gift for her mom.

“I know she’s been a fan for so many years,” said Basson. “I was born into it, so I’m a huge fan too.”

Decked out from head to toe in blue-and-gold Bombers gear, the pair are in Calgary this weekend hoping to see the team end a nearly 30-year dry spell.

The last championship the Bombers won was in 1990, beating the Edmonton Eskimos during the 78th Grey Cup.

“Not seeing the Grey Cup in Winnipeg has been really tough,” said Figsby.

Fans of the Tiger-Cats are also eager for a victory. The last time the team won a championship was 20 years ago when they beat the Calgary Stampeders in the 87th Grey Cup.

“In my head I’m already holding the cup with the team,” said Tiger-Cats fan Jason Adams.

Country star Keith Urban will headline the halftime show. Though Urban admitted Saturday that he’s never seen a CFL game before, he said he’s looking forward to watching alongside fans.

“What a crash course right? To come and see the Grey Cup,” said the four-time Grammy winner.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at Calgary’s McMahon Stadium.

With a report from CTV’s Alberta Bureau Chief Janet Dirks