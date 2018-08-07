

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ninety heat warnings were in effect across Canada Tuesday morning, with more possible as hot weather prepared to settle in the Prairies.

The number of warnings issued by Environment Canada had fallen from Monday due to cooling temperatures in southern Ontario and Quebec. The only part of either province still covered by a warning was east of Montreal in the Eastern Townships.

Temperatures in southern Ontario were expected to remain in the high 20s – slightly below heat warning levels – for the rest of the week.

Heat warnings continued to cover all of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, as well as parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Environment Canada warned that much of the Maritimes would see highs between 29 C and 32 C on Tuesday, with humidex values potentially topping 40. Similar conditions were expected on Wednesday, with cooler weather in the forecast for Thursday and beyond.

A high-pressure ridge was bringing hot air into parts of Western Canada, where heat warnings were in effect for areas including Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.

Highs around 30 C were expected to persist until Friday in Vancouver and until Saturday in Calgary and Edmonton.

The hot weather was then set to make its way across the Prairies, with forecasts calling for daytime highs to reach or surpass 30 C in southern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba starting on Wednesday.

The heat event in those provinces would likely last for four or five days, Environment Canada said.