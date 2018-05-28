

CTVNews.ca Staff





A nine-year-old Alberta boy is facing years of skin graft surgeries after a spark ignited and he caught fire while standing next to a refuelling ATV.

Kaden Howard and his father were at a family friend’s property near Crimson Lake, about 200 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, when a spark from the recreational vehicle ignited the boy’s clothes last Monday.

“Our friend had grabbed him (and) pulled his shirt off as he was fully engulfed in flames,” Kaden’s father Dustin Howard told CTV Edmonton on Sunday.

The friend, who was helping Kaden refuel his ATV, suffered minor burns and injuries.

Kaden was taken to Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton. He suffered burns to 86 per cent of his body, and remains in the hospital’s intensive care unit. It is unclear when he will be allowed to return to his home in Sylvan Lake, Alta.

Kaden’s mother, Kristi-Lee Bolton, said she has no idea how this could have happened to her son.

“Everybody is so careful,” she said. “It’s all about having fun and getting home safe.”

Kaden is expected to remain in the intensive care unit for at least another month. Doctors harvested healthy tissues, and grafted most of his wounds on Thursday. Another skin graft surgery has been scheduled in two weeks.

Bolton said the family has been warned that Kaden’s recovery will take years.

“They said he is going to need subsequent grafting, probably for the next 10 years of his life, because the grafts won’t grow with him,” she said.

Kaden’s breathing tube was taken out on Friday, and he woke up on Saturday. The family said he is recovering faster than doctors initially expected.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page has raised more than $21,000 of its $30,000 goal to help the family cope with expenses.

The family credits Kaden’s healthy appetite for vegetables and active lifestyle for his progress thus far towards recovery. They are also grateful for the family friend’s quick response.

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Angela Jung