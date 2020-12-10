TORONTO -- After struggling to find support when she needed it the most, an Ontario woman is calling on the government to create a three-digit suicide and crisis hotline to ensure that help is easily accessible for everyone.

Madi Muggridge said she was 13 years old when she started having thoughts about suicide and sought support online. However, after several hours waiting in a queue for chat-based service, she gave up.

“No one ever came on,” she told CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday. “So that was just a really disappointing experience and made me feel really alone.”

Thankfully, Muggridge’s family and friends helped her find professional support. But she recognizes not everyone is so lucky.

That’s why Muggridge, who is now 19 years old and doing much better, is calling on the federal government to adopt a three-digit suicide and crisis hotline: 9-8-8.

“I know that we already have the 10-digit line and I know that they do great work already. But I just feel that if we had a line that was three-digits long, it would be very much easier to remember,” she explained.

“People wouldn’t have to go looking when they were in crisis to figure out what line they should call and they would already hopefully have it memorized.”

Currently, the Canada Suicide Prevention Service operates a 10-digit national hotline: 833-456-4566.

The London, Ont. woman said she was inspired to take action after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted in favour of establishing a dedicated 9-8-8 number for mental health emergencies in July.

To attract support for her cause, Muggridge has created an online petition with a target of 35,000 signatures. As of Thursday morning, it had more than 31,000.

“It kind of just kept growing and it was at 1,000 and I was like ‘Wow, that’s crazy’ and then I remember one day I just went on and it was at like 9,000 and then after that it just took off and I just I can’t even comprehend it at this point,” she said.

Muggridge said she hopes the three-digit number will be adopted soon and that eventually it will develop into a dispatch service.

“This would just be widely known information,” she said. “That’s my hope.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.

Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1 800 463-2338)

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.