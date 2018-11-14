

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto has matched its previous record, set in 1991, for the most murders in a year after a man was shot to death in in the city’s northwest early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the area of Ann Arbour Rd. and Lovilla Blvd., near Hwy. 400 and Hwy. 401, around midnight after residents in the area reported hearing gunshots.

"We located a vehicle here and inside the vehicle we located a male who had been shot," Duty Insp. Jim Gotell told CP24 at the scene.

The man was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital where he later died of his injuries, police said.

The victim’s name has not been released, but police did say the man didn’t live in the area where he was shot. Investigators have not released information on possible suspects or a motive.

“We have our police dogs. We have our forensics people. We are currently investigating what happened,” Gotell said.

Witnesses said they saw a person running through backyards in the neighbourhood.

The man’s death is Toronto’s 89th homicide of the year.

With files from CP24