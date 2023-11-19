Canada

    • 84 more Canadians leave Gaza through Rafah border crossing: Joly

    Another 84 Canadians and their family members were able to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing today, officials say.

    Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly shared the news in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday evening.

    “I want to thank all of our staff, including those working in the Emergency Watch and Response Center, for ensuring their safe passage to Cairo.”

    This comes after a group of 135 people with ties to Canada were officially included on a list earlier on Sunday that indicated they would be permitted to leave the besieged territory. It was not immediately clear how many would be making the trip on Sunday.

    Global Affairs previously stated in a Friday update that 376 Canadians, permanent residents and their relatives had been able to leave Gaza to date.

    This latest update would mean that more than 400 Canadians, permanent residents and their relatives have crossed through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt.

