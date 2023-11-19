84 more Canadians leave Gaza through Rafah border crossing: Joly
Another 84 Canadians and their family members were able to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing today, officials say.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly shared the news in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday evening.
“I want to thank all of our staff, including those working in the Emergency Watch and Response Center, for ensuring their safe passage to Cairo.”
This comes after a group of 135 people with ties to Canada were officially included on a list earlier on Sunday that indicated they would be permitted to leave the besieged territory. It was not immediately clear how many would be making the trip on Sunday.
Global Affairs previously stated in a Friday update that 376 Canadians, permanent residents and their relatives had been able to leave Gaza to date.
This latest update would mean that more than 400 Canadians, permanent residents and their relatives have crossed through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt.
BREAKING Montreal Alouettes beat Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win Grey Cup
Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.
Top 1 per cent wealthiest responsible for same amount of carbon emissions as bottom 66 per cent
A new report has found that the top one per cent of earners are disproportionately driving the climate crisis, and researchers are calling for substantially higher taxes on income, wealth and corporate profits to fix it.
Israel says 55-metre fortified tunnel found under Gaza's Shifa hospital
Israel published video on Sunday of what it described as a tunnel dug by Palestinian militants under the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital, a focus of its search-and-destroy missions against Hamas in a war now in its seventh week.
Jagmeet Singh blasts Trudeau, Poilievre at B.C. convention
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP.
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former U.S. first lady, dead at 96
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96.
Canada criminalized 'condoning, denying or downplaying' the Holocaust: is it working?
Canadian Jewish organizations are calling on the Liberal government to remove what they see as barriers to enforcing a relatively new Criminal Code provision against Holocaust denialism amid a rise in antisemitism.
Yemen's Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in the Red Sea and take 25 crew members hostage
Yemen's Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in a crucial Red Sea shipping route on Sunday, officials said, taking over two dozen crew members hostage and raising fears that regional tensions heightened over the Israel-Hamas war were playing out on a new maritime front.
Blair on Trudeau's 'maximum restraint' comments: PM 'concerned about innocent lives on both sides'
Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging the Israeli government to exercise 'maximum restraint' in the war in Gaza, Canada's defence minister says it's wrong to believe that those comments suggest Israel is acting otherwise.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Health care and Doug Ford dominate final Ontario Liberal leadership debate
Health care and taking down Premier Doug Ford were the issues dominating the final Ontario Liberal Party leadership debate.
Strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
A tentative deal has been reached between No Frills and Unifor.
Will you be paying more for your Christmas tree in Ottawa this year?
Some Christmas tree farms in the Ottawa-area opened their doors for business this weekend. Industry leaders expect it to be another busy year for the real Christmas tree market, with additional price increases
Here's how long patients wait to see a doctor in Ottawa emergency departments
Two Ottawa hospitals had some of the longest waits in Ontario for a first assessment by a doctor in the emergency department this fall, while all hospitals in the capital reported wait times longer than the provincial average to see a doctor.
Ottawa rally draws attention to the humanitarian situation in Gaza
As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, another protest convened on Parliament Hill Sunday afternoon. The pro-Palestinian rally drawing attention to the ongoing humanitarian situation in the Middle East.
Retailers, shopkeepers prepare for busy holiday season in Simcoe County
After the jolly man in red appeared in Barrie, the busiest time of the year for store owners is officially underway.
Suspect on the run after joint police investigation near Friday Harbour
Toronto police requested the help of South Simcoe police just after noon in relation to an assault investigation in Toronto.
'We have work to do': Cyclists push for safer city streets
Cyclists in Waterloo Region are pushing for changes to prevent road deaths and injuries.
Kitchener dog starring in new charity pet calendar
Meet Ellie! The Kitchener pup will soon be appearing in pet calendars across the country.
Tillsonburg swimmer wins two bronze medals at Parapan American Games
A swimmer from Tillsonburg, and former Laurier graduate, has won two bronze medals at the 2023 Parapan American Games in Chile.
'I don’t want to sleep outside': St. Thomas unveils winter preparations for the homeless
Those living on the streets of St. Thomas, Ont. will soon need a winter plan.
Owen Sound restaurant reopens following fatal assault of its owner
The Curry House opened its doors Sunday, three months after the death of its owner Sharif Rahman, who was assaulted right outside his restaurant.
Flames shoot from London, Ont. high-rise window
In a video shared with CTV News, heavy flames and smoke could be seen billowing from an 8th-floor apartment at Jalna Blvd. and Ernest Ave.
'He is so wrong on this': Parts association president slams PBO report on cost of government battery plant investments
A new report from Canada’s parliamentary budget officer indicates the cost of government support for electric vehicle battery plants is higher than reported, by billions, and an industry spokesperson isn’t happy about it.
Man arrested for child luring in Chatham-Kent
After a concerned parent discovered ‘disturbing’ messages on their child’s phone, they contacted Chatham-Kent police.
-
Fajardo throws three touchdowns as Alouettes upset Blue Bombers 28-24 to win Grey Cup
The Montreal Alouettes beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win the team's eighth Grey Cup in Hamilton, On.
Quebec will see three public sector strikes this week
It's shaping up to be a tumultuous week in Quebec's public services sector, with three strikes occurring at different times but all overlapping on Thursday.
Parents scrambling to make plans for likely Quebec teachers strike
With teachers in Quebec likely walking off the job this week, parents are looking for ways to keep their children busy during the strike.
Rallies for Ukraine, Gaza wars held outside Halifax International Security Forum
The final day of the Halifax International Security saw discussions on war and climate change from speakers and rallies about the Ukraine and Israel-Gaza wars outside the Westin hotel where the conference was held.
Woman says man pointed gun at husband during Shediac River, N.B., carjacking
New Brunswick RCMP is searching for a stolen vehicle after an alleged carjacking near Shediac River Saturday night.
N.B. senior loses everything in house fire: ‘I can’t live out of a motel’
A 75-year-old New Brunswick man lost his home in a fire.
Blue Bombers fans gear up for the Grey Cup
Fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers geared up for another Grey Cup Sunday, as the team faced off against the Montreal Alouettes in Hamilton, Ont.
'You must believe in our recovery': Mayor of Winnipeg's sister city celebrates 50 year friendship
The mayor of Winnipeg's sister city is in town to reaffirm the relationship on its 50th anniversary, bringing a message of hope during difficult times for the Ukrainian community.
Police called to West End for suspicious package
Winnipeg police were called to the West End part of the city for reports of a suspicious package Sunday morning.
Five arrests made at Israel/Gaza demonstrations Sunday
Calgary Police made five arrests on Sunday as pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli crowds gathered on opposite sides of McLeod Trail at City Hall.
Potential property tax increase being deliberated this week by city council
City councillors are getting set for a budget deliberation with possible residential tax increases on the horizon for Calgary homeowners.
Bragg Creek issues warning after trio of cougar sightings
A Bragg Creek community group issued a warning on its Facebook page Sunday after a number of cougar sightings and encounters over the past week.
Man arrested after Sunday morning shelter in place order in Fort Saskatchewan
The man who prompted an emergency alert in Fort Saskatchewan Sunday has been arrested.
4 hurt in Sunday crash near Edmonton International Airport: EPS
Four people are in the hospital after a crash near the Edmonton International Airport Sunday night.
Canuck-themed musical promises 'more hits, more fun' in return to Mayfield Dinner Theatre
The Mayfield Dinner Theatre has rebooted a popular – and patriotic – production.
Phillip found! The Price is Right contestant who lost trip to New Westminster accepts offer to visit for free
After a contestant on The Price is Right lost a trip to New Westminster, the hashtag #SearchForPhillip was born. On Sunday, CTV News found that contestant, an Arizona retiree named Phillip Fitzpatrick.
'Stress and anxiety levels are off the charts': Dozens of B.C. farmers devastated by rise in avian flu outbreaks
More than 30 farms in B.C.'s Fraser Valley have tested positive for avian flu, also known as bird flu.
Victoria councillor listed among signatories of open letter that cast doubt on Hamas sexual violence
A Victoria city councillor is one of two Canadian politicians whose names appear on a controversial open letter that resulted in the firing of a University of Alberta employee Saturday.
Jagmeet Singh blasts Trudeau, Poilievre at B.C. convention
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP.
Blair on Trudeau's 'maximum restraint' comments: PM 'concerned about innocent lives on both sides'
Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging the Israeli government to exercise 'maximum restraint' in the war in Gaza, Canada's defence minister says it's wrong to believe that those comments suggest Israel is acting otherwise.
Suggestion Kovrig, Spavor involved in espionage perpetuating 'false narrative,' GAC says after report
Global Affairs Canada is dismissing the idea that Canadian Michael Kovrig was involved in espionage after a recent report cited Michael Spavor alleging Kovrig's work in China led to the two being detained in the country for years.
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
New Canadian research points to link between scrolling and anxiety, depression in children
Research from Western University shows a link between screen time and anxiety and depression in children.
SpaceX launched its giant new rocket but explosions end the second test flight
SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, but lost the booster and then the spacecraft minutes into the test flight.
How to spot the lost NASA tool bag orbiting Earth
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
Hollywood's feast and famine before Thanksgiving, as 'Hunger Games' prequel tops box office
'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' topped the North American box office in its first weekend in theatres with US$44 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios wins Miss Universe crown
Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios won the Miss Universe competition late Saturday night in El Salvador, the first to wear the crown from her country.
Reports say Russell Brand interviewed by British police over claims of sexual offenses
Comedian Russell Brand has been interviewed by British police over three alleged sexual offenses, U.K. media reported Sunday.
Public sector strike: Quebec government calls on unions to submit counter-offer
Quebec's treasury board president is imploring unionized workers to table a counter-offer to the government's last contract proposal ahead of this week's planned, provincewide public sector strikes.
Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record US$2.7 million at auction
A bottle of Scotch whisky billed as 'the most sought-after' in the world sold Saturday for almost 2.2 million pounds (US$2.7 million), an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits.
Napoleon hat fetches record US$2.1 million at Paris auction
A bicorne hat believed to have belonged to Napoleon Bonaparte sold for a record 1,932,000 euros (US$2.11 million) at the Drouot auction house in Paris on Sunday.
Century-overdue library book is finally returned in Minnesota
A library book that is more than a century overdue was finally returned in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Mysterious screams on B.C. island turn out to be from a 'sad' goat, RCMP say
The sound of screams off a ravine prompted a police response on Quadra Island last month, and Mounties say the unusual call didn't involve a person in distress, but rather a 'sad' goat.
Imperious Djokovic wins record 7th ATP Finals title by beating Sinner in straight sets
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic won a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title with a straight-set victory over home favourite Jannik Sinner on Sunday.
F1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season
Max Verstappen hated everything about the Las Vegas Grand Prix from the moment he arrived in Sin City. Formula One's three-time reigning world champion found the excess and opulence over-the-top and prioritized over the actual racing.
Ford and Stellantis workers join those at GM in approving contract settlement that ended UAW strikes
The United Auto Workers union overwhelmingly ratified new contracts with Ford and Stellantis, that along with a similar deal with General Motors will raise pay across the industry, force automakers to absorb higher costs and help reshape the auto business as it shifts away from gasoline-fueled vehicles.
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall
Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. because bearings can fail, causing the engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash or fire.
Parkland strikes electric vehicle station funding deal with Infrastructure Bank
More electric vehicle charging stations are on the way as the Canada Infrastructure Bank says it has signed a second funding deal to expand fast-charging options. The federal Crown corporation says it will provide up to $210 million in loans to help Parkland Corp. expand its charging network by upwards of 2,000 fast-charging ports.