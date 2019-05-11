81-year-old man faces child porn charges following arrest by Toronto police
The Toronto Police Service logo
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 11, 2019 12:24PM EDT
Toronto police have charged an 81-year-old man as part of an investigation into possession of child sex abuse material.
Two of the charges relate to possession of child pornography.
The man was also charged with obstructing a peace officer, failing to attend court and three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.
Police say was arrested Friday in the Lansdowne Avenue and Queen Street West area.
Joseph Reischer of Toronto was scheduled to make a court appearance Saturday at Old City Hall.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- One share of $50-million group lottery win still unclaimed
- Visa rejections frustrate efforts to bring in more international students
- Smoke inhalation cause of 5 fire deaths in northern Ontario First Nation
- Child dies after being found in hot car in B.C.
- Police investigate after young man killed in Brossard, Que., restaurant shooting