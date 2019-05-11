

The Canadian Press





Toronto police have charged an 81-year-old man as part of an investigation into possession of child sex abuse material.

Two of the charges relate to possession of child pornography.

The man was also charged with obstructing a peace officer, failing to attend court and three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

Police say was arrested Friday in the Lansdowne Avenue and Queen Street West area.

Joseph Reischer of Toronto was scheduled to make a court appearance Saturday at Old City Hall.