80 years after Dieppe, postcards share stories of soldiers who died in deadly raid

FILE - Personnel landing craft draw away from a motor torpedo boat to start their run-in to the beaches during the raid on Dieppe, France, on August 19, 1942. THE CANADIAN PRESS/National Archives of Canada, PA-113247 FILE - Personnel landing craft draw away from a motor torpedo boat to start their run-in to the beaches during the raid on Dieppe, France, on August 19, 1942. THE CANADIAN PRESS/National Archives of Canada, PA-113247

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader

As a potential power broker, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will use his first visit to Ukraine since the war started nearly six months ago to seek ways to expand the export of grain from Europe's breadbasket to the world's needy. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will use his visit to focus on containing the volatile situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social