

CTVNews.ca Staff





Eight people have suffered “life-threatening” injuries after a bus full of teens collided head-on with a packed van on a highway near Barrie, Ont.

The accident occurred on Highway 26, north of the town of Stayner, on Friday afternoon. Officials said weather conditions were poor at the time.

Clearview Fire Department Chief Colin Shewell said 41 teens, three adult chaperones and a driver were on the bus. Those on the bus are said to have suffered minor injuries.

Shewell said all eight people in the van are in “serious, life-threatening” condition.

“Our fire department was able to extricate five out of those eight,” he told CTV News Channel.

A stretch of the highway remains closed. Some of the injured have been taken to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital.

Shewell said others were transported from the scene by Ornge Air helicopter for trauma assessment. Multiple helicopters have arrived at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

Shewell said he believes the bus was returning to the Hamilton-area from a trip to the Blue Mountain Resort in Collingwood. He said the teen’s parents have been notified that they are okay.