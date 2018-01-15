

The Canadian Press





SIMCOE, Ont. - A southwestern Ontario man is facing charges after allegedly throwing urine at police officers.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were sent to a Simcoe, Ont., residence early Saturday morning to investigate a mischief complaint.

Investigators say someone had damaged a fire detector on the second floor causing the fire alarm to be activated.

When officers returned later in the morning, it's alleged one of the residents opened the door and attempted to throw urine on the officers.

A 73-year-old man is charged with assaulting a peace officer with weapon and mischief.