

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 72-year-old Ontario man hoped to complete a 24-hour swim across Lake Ontario Tuesday night, but had to stop when he encountered strong currents off the Toronto Islands.

Tom Bartlett hoped to complete the swim from Niagara-on-the-Lake to Toronto’s Marilyn Bell Park, named after the first person to successfully complete the journey in 1954.

He had attempted the 52-kilometre feat before, but mother nature always got in the way. This time, the skies were clear and the wind calm when he set off with a small crew just after midnight on Monday, but he ran into trouble as he approached Toronto.

Monday night, his daughter Sherry Bartlett, clutching a pair of goggles all day for good luck, received a short text from her brother confirming the swim had begun: “Dad is in. It’s 12:24 a.m.,” he wrote.

“It’s very hard just waiting,” Sherry told CTV Kitchener earlier. “I didn’t actually sleep last night with all this going on. But I know he’s safe.”

Two zodiac boats made up his small crew, including Bartlett’s paramedic cousin.

The Waterloo, Ont., resident had been training for two years since his first effort in 2016. He completed swims in Lake Erie and a “trial swim” of 16-kilometres in Georgian Bay.

With a report from CTV Kitchener