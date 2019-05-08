72-year-old man driving lawn tractor faces charge over breath sample
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 2:53PM EDT
ALBERTON, P.E.I. -- It's unlikely there was a high-speed chase when police in western P.E.I. pulled over a 72-year-old man behind the wheel of a lawn tractor.
The Mounties say he was stopped in the town of Alberton on Tuesday night after they received a tip suggesting he had been drinking.
The man is facing a charge of failing to give a proper breath sample.
He is scheduled to appear in court in June.
A spokesman for the RCMP detachment in Rosebank declined to release further details.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Quebec immigration minister defends secularism bill against claims its discriminatory
- Inmate dead, others hospitalized after suspected overdoses at Ont. prison
- Federal prisons taking aim at special (illicit) deliveries from the sky
- Winnipeg man guilty of murder in Indigenous woman's death
- Ontario man, 23, arrested after allegedly torturing and killing two dogs