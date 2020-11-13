TORONTO -- Nearly three in four Canadians say the best path forward in the Mi’kmaq fishing dispute is to make sure that Indigenous fishing rights are respected while also ensuring that Indigenous fishers follow federal conservation rules.

The Nanos Research survey, commissioned by CTV News and The Globe and Mail and released Friday, asked 1,039 Canadians how they think the ongoing conflict in Nova Scotia should be resolved.

In October, a lobster pound used by Mi’kmaq fishers was burned to the ground and violent confrontations unfolded as non-Indigenous fishers accused Mi’kmaq fishers of breaking federal guidelines by catching lobsters outside of the government-mandated season. Mi’kmaq fishers responded by pointing to a 1999 Supreme Court ruling that affirmed their longstanding treaty rights to fish for a “moderate livelihood” whenever and wherever they want.

Critics have argued that the definition of “moderate livelihood” remains vague and that fishing seasons promote sustainability. But sustainability experts have cast doubt on that argument and said that the Mi’kmaq operation in St. Marys Bay isn’t big enough to pose any real threat to lobster sustainability.

Lobster populations in Canada are considered “healthy and sustainably managed,” according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

Seventy-two per cent of survey respondents said the best approach is twofold: ensure that Indigenous fishing rights are respected, but also ensure that Indigenous fishers only fish within government rules and regulations designed for conservation.

Another 19 per cent of respondents said that Indigenous people should be given the authority to issue their own licences and to create and enforce their own conservation plans.

The federal government has hired a "special representative" to mediate talks between Indigenous and non-Indigenous fishers. The chief behind the Indigenous fishing fleet has expressed concerns that the hire, university president and former politician Allister Surette, lacks experience with Indigenous communities and may not be impartial.

Canadians appear split over whether they trust the Trudeau Liberals to find a solution that will balance Indigenous fishing rights and sustainability. Forty-eight per cent trust or somewhat trust the government, while an equal 48 per cent don’t trust or somewhat don’t trust the government. Four per cent of respondents said they are unsure.

TRUST IN RCMP

One of the complaints from Mi’kmaq fishers was that there weren’t enough police on site during the confrontations with non-Indigenous fishers, which sometimes turned violent and led to assault charges. Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Indigenous people were “let down” by local police. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki later defended the force, saying additional resources were brought in as the situation worsened.

Canadians appear similarly divided on whether or not they trust the RCMP to handle the conflict. Forty-eight per cent said they trust or somewhat trust the RCMP, while 46 per cent said the don’t trust or somewhat don’t trust the force. Five per cent said they weren’t sure.

The Mi’kmaq fishing dispute is one of several major files with Indigenous communities the Liberal government has faced this year. In January, rail blockades in support of the Wet’suwet'en hereditary chiefs who opposed a $6.6-billion natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia brought rail traffic to a standstill. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also faced questions after he appeared to back away from sticking to the Liberals’ years-long pledge to lift all outstanding drinking water advisories in Indigenous communities by March 2021.

Supporting reconciliation with Indigenous communities was a pillar of the Liberals’ platform when Trudeau first ran for office in 2015. But only five per cent of Canadians believe the Liberals have done a very good job on advancing reconciliation, with 22 per cent saying the Liberals have done a good job. Another 35 per cent say they’ve done an average job, followed by 36 per cent who say the Liberals have done a poor or very poor job. Three per cent were unsure.

Looking toward the future, Canadians appear slightly more pessimistic about the possibility of reconciliation, according to the survey. Fifty-two per cent said they are pessimistic or somewhat pessimistic about the chances of meaningful reconciliation, compared with 44 per cent who are optimistic or somewhat optimistic. Four per cent were unsure.

METHODOLOGY

Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land- and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,039 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between October 28th to November 1st, 2020 as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online.

The sample included both land- and cell-lines across Canada. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest Census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada. Individuals randomly called using random digit dialling with a maximum of five call backs.

The margin of error for this survey is ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

This study was commissioned by CTV News and The Globe and Mail, and the research was conducted by Nanos Research.