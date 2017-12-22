

CTVNews.ca Staff





A long-term care home in London, Ont. recently decided to start a new program.

The idea was to invite seniors to submit their wishes, both big and small, and a team from the seniors’ home would work to make those dreams come true.

When organizers sorted through the wishes, they were immediately touched by 71-year-old Dave Roseman’s request. Roseman asked to visit a cemetery about 20 minutes away from the seniors’ home to lay a bouquet of flowers on the grave of his wife, Barbel, and their daughter, Anja.

It was a simple wish, and organizers pledged to make it happen before Christmas.

“It was a wish that we thought was very heartfelt and heartwarming for the season,” said Katherine Plested, a therapeutic recreation specialist with Mount Hope Long Term Care Home.

And so, on Friday, a bus arrived at the seniors’ home to pick up Roseman. He skipped on his way out the door and smiled at camera crews, saying “thank you, thank you” as he danced and waved.

Their first stop: a local grocery store, where Roseman picked out a bouquet of red roses. Next, the bus drove to a little church in the nearby township of Lucan-Biddulph. Snow had recently fallen, and the grave stones were capped in white.

Bundled up in a winter coat and grey toque, Roseman trudged through the snow until he reached his family’s grave stone. Barbel died in June 2010 at the age of 74, while Anja was just 26 when she died in 1997.

Roseman laid the red flowers on the snowy ground. He paused for a moment to be close to his family. Roseman later admitted that he was overwhelmed by the experience.

“In a way, I felt like there was a relief, maybe in a way a closure, sort of. But I still will never forget her. I never will,” he said of his wife.

The day wrapped up with a visit to North Star restaurant, a local eatery he regularly visited with his family. Roseman ordered the usual for lunch: a healthy serving of spaghetti and meatballs.

After lunch, Roseman reflected on the day. He said it was “unbelievable” to have his simple wish granted.

“I don’t know what else I can say. I just feel like I’m walking on air right now,” he said.

With files from CTV London