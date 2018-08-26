7-year-old boy missing after mother found dead
Seven-year-old Greagan Geldenhuys, is missing, according to RCMP officers in Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, August 26, 2018 2:17PM EDT
Police in Saskatchewan are asking the public for help finding a missing boy whose mother was found dead on a beach.
Fort Qu’appelle RCMP have said the body of Tamaine Geldenhuys, 47, was found Saturday at Echo Lake.
Her cause of death has not been made public.
Police said Sunday that they are seeking help locating Geldenhuys’ seven-year-old son, Greagan Geldenhuys. He is described as having blond hair and a slim build, and was last seen Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
With files from CTV Regina
