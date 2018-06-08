

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police are searching for two suspects after a group of at least six people were pepper-sprayed by a stranger at one of the busiest areas of the city.

The incident happened at the intersection of Yonge and Bloor on Friday evening.

Police say an unknown man sprayed a group of people with pepper spray and then fled the scene. Paramedics reported six people assessed at the scene. Injuries were reported, but victims were all conscious and breathing.

Police are searching for two suspects, a male and female, who were last seen running from the scene. The female is described as having dark hair and wearing a tank top and white glasses. The male is described as white with dark hair, a red cap, a red tank top and a black backpack.

Bloor subway station, one of the city’s busiest transit hubs, was briefly closed as police carried out an investigation.

Toronto Fire and Emergency Medical Services were also called to the scene.

