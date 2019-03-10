

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Edmonton, Calgary and Toronto





The eighteen Canadians among the 157 people killed when an Ethiopians Airlines plane crashed Sunday include a mother and daughter from Edmonton, a professor at Carleton University and and six family members from Brampton, Ont.

Seven of the 18 Canadian victims have been identified. Here is what we know about them:



Six members of the Dixit-Vaidya family

Kosha Vaidya, 37, and her husband Prerit Dixit, 45 were taking their 14-year-old daughter Ashka and 13-year-old daughter Anushka, to Nairobi, along with their parents, Pannagesh Vaidya, 73, and Hansini Vaidya, 67.

Manant Vaidya said that his sister Kosha was born in Kenya and she wanted to show her daughters where she had come from. The family also planned to go on safari, he said.

“They wanted to go and enjoy the animals and so forth, so with the March break this was a perfect opportunity to show them,” he told CTV Toronto.

Ashka and Anushka were students in the Peel District School Board.

Pius Adesanmi, Nigerian-born professor at Carleton University

The renowned professor was on his way to a meeting of the African Union's Economic, Social and Cultural Council in Nairobi, according to John O. Oba, Nigeria's representative to the panel.

Adesanmi was the author of "Naija No Dey Carry Last," a collection of satirical essays and had given a TEDx talk back in 2015 entitled, “Africa is the forward that the world needs to face.”

He was a professor in Carleton's department of English Language and Literature and director of Institute of African Studies at Carleton University, according to the university website. He had been a professor there since 2006.

Adesanmi was the winner of the inaugural Penguin Prize for African non-fiction writing in 2010.

Benoit-Antoine Bacon, the school's president and vice-chancellor, described him not only as a “person of integrity, of wholeness, of warmth” but also a "global thinker," and a "towering figure in African and post-colonial scholarship."

He was also a former assistant professor of comparative literature at Pennsylvania State University. Adesanmi held degrees from Ilorin and Ibadan universities in Nigeria, and the University of British Columbia.

The Carleton community is mourning the loss of Pius Adesanmi, director of the Institute of African Studies, who was among the 18 Canadians killed in today’s Ethiopian Airlines disaster. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/IxCwkfQWRG — Carleton University News (@CUnewsroom) March 10, 2019

Amina Ibrahim Odowaa, 33, and her daughter Sofia Faisal Abdulkadir, 5

The Edmonton woman was travelling with her daughter to Kenya to visit their relatives.

Odowaa’s brother Mohamed Hassan Ali, of Toronto said she had lots of friends and described her as a “very nice person, very outgoing, very friendly.”

The news has been hard on the family, with Ali telling CTV Edmonton, that “it’s such a tragic thing” and “so unexpected.”

Ali said he’d planned to travel with the pair but had cancelled last week.

A family friend told The Canadian Press that Odowaa has lived in Edmonton since 2006.

Derick Lwugi, accountant with the City of Calgary

Lwugi worked as an accountant with the city and was on his way to visit Kenya to visit both his and his wife’s parents who live in the west of the country.

His wife Gladys Kivia told The Canadian Press that his mother had not been feeling well.

“He is a man who loves peace. He's a man who loves people,” she told CTV Calgary when describing her husband, a former president of the Calgary-Kenya Association. “Whenever he knows someone has a problem or something, he was always the first one there.”

Lwugi leaves behind his wife Kivia, a domestic violence counsellor with the Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter, and their three children aged 17, 19 and 20, all of whom live at home.

Prince Kivia, Derick's son, also told CTV Calgary that his dad was the best man he's ever known.

Lwugi had come to Canada in 2003 and sponsored his family to join him three years later. The family has lived in Calgary for 12 years.

Danielle Moore, 24, headed to UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi

CTV News Channel confirmed with her mother that her daughter Danielle had died in the plane crash.

When reached by phone, she said her daughter had wanted to be a hero but said, “I needed my own hero. I need my Danielle.”

On her Facebook page, Moore had posted on Saturday that she was “so excited” and “beyond privileged” to announce that she had been chosen to attend United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi.

On Twitter, she wrote she was looking forward to share with her followers what she’d learn at the conference.

I'm so excited to share that I've been selected to attend and am currently en route to the @UNEnvironment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya with @UNACanada and #CanadaServiceCorps / #LeadersToday! I can't wait to share what I'm learning along the way. — Danielle Moore (@danimoos) March 9, 2019

Monica Phung, a friend of Moore's who worked with her through a conservation program, described her as "a light" that "always brought a goodness to everyone around her."

Moore was born in Toronto and living in Winnipeg.

Peter deMarsh, chair of the International Family Forestry Alliance

New Brunswick resident deMarsh was on his way to Nairobi to attend a workshop focused on helping family foresters access financing.

He was the chair of the International Family Forestry Alliance, a group dedicated to helping small forest owners around the world.

The Kenya Forest Service extended condolences to DeMarsh’s family via Twitter, as did New Brunswick Green Party leader David Coon.

According to Coon, deMarsh is survived by his wife Jean and son Luke.

I was shocked to hear that Peter deMarsh was among those who died in the the Ethiopian Air crash. My deepest sympathy to Jean and their son Luke. Good- bye old friend. You gave so much of your self in service to the common good. — David Coon (@DavidCCoon) March 11, 2019

Jessica Hyba, employee of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees

Canadian-born Hyba was identified as one of the victims of the crash by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.

The UNHCR said she was working as the organization’s senior external relations officer.

Friend Kyle Matthews tweeted that Hyba had previously worked at CARE Canada, the Canadian branch of a worldwide humanitarian and development group.

Devastated to hear my friend Jessica Hyba (and former colleague @carecanada ) was on the Ethiopian airline that crashed today. RIP Jess. Condolences to her family and colleagues @Refugees — Kyle Matthews (@kylecmatthews) March 10, 2019

With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press