57-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in alleged double homicide
COLLINGWOOD, Ont. - Provincial police say an arrest has been made in an alleged double homicide in Collingwood, Ont.
Officers say two people were killed in an altercation at a home on Matthew Way early Tuesday.
A third person, who police say accompanied the two victims to the location, fled the scene and has not been identified.
OPP say officers have arrested a 57-year-old man from Collingwood and charged him with second-degree murder.
He's due to appear in court in Barrie, Ont., next Tuesday.
Police say the investigation continues.
