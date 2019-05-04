

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Loto-Quebec says the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was purchased in a suburb just south of Montreal.

Spokesman Patrice Lavoie says in a tweet that the winner was a group ticket purchased in Brossard, Que., on Montreal's south shore.

The ticket was split 20 ways, and it isn't known for now if the winners know each other.

Lavoie says each ticket holder will receive $2.5 million.

There were also two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but neither was claimed.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on May 10 will be approximately $12 million.