

CTVNews.ca Staff





Firefighters and a local RCMP detachment are both on the scene of a train that caught fire after it derailed just north of Saskatoon.

The 50-car CN train carrying grain derailed near a rural intersection just outside of Saskatoon, Sask., according to Saskatoon Fire Department and the Warman RCMP detachment.

There was a possible diesel leak, the fire department confirmed.

There is no word yet if anyone was injured.

Traffic on one of the roads involved is currently blocked in both directions.

Warman RCMP is warning drivers to be extra cautious when passing emergency workers near Highway 11 and Wanuskewin Road, where the derailment happened.\