50-car train derails near Saskatoon, catches fire and blocks highway
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 1:10PM EST
Firefighters and a local RCMP detachment are both on the scene of a train that caught fire after it derailed just north of Saskatoon.
The 50-car CN train carrying grain derailed near a rural intersection just outside of Saskatoon, Sask., according to Saskatoon Fire Department and the Warman RCMP detachment.
There was a possible diesel leak, the fire department confirmed.
There is no word yet if anyone was injured.
Traffic on one of the roads involved is currently blocked in both directions.
Warman RCMP is warning drivers to be extra cautious when passing emergency workers near Highway 11 and Wanuskewin Road, where the derailment happened.\
Traffic Advisory — Highway 11 traffic detoured around train derailment; emergency vehicles on scene; follow police direction.— Saskatoon Fire Department (@SaskatoonFire) January 22, 2019
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Gilles Duceppe's mother froze to death outside Montreal seniors' residence
- Partial parole for man who killed Mountie Sarah Beckett
- B.C. Speaker releases report on two top officials at legislature
- More than half of Ont. municipalities opt in as willing cannabis store hosts
- 'He is meant to be outside': Business answers outrage over dog in the cold