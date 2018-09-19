5 things to know for Wednesday, September 19, 2018
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 6:21AM EDT
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is back in Washington to resume NAFTA talks as U.S. Congress grows restless. Plus, the Insurance Board of Canada is urging a natural approach in battling flood disasters in Canada.
1. Negotiate NAFTA: Ahead of continued NAFTA talks today, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland arrived in Washington last night wearing a T-shirt that read 'Keep Calm and Negotiate NAFTA' on the back.
2. Koreas Summit: South Korean President Moon Jae-In said Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has agreed to permanently dismantle the country’s main nuclear complex if the U.S. takes corresponding measures.
3. Ontario Police: CTV News Toronto has learned that the Ontario Police College is swapping its physical fitness interval test for a foot-chase course, which the college says better reflects an officer’s day-to-day duties.
4. Mistaken cremation: Nova Scotia has introduced new legislation to hold funeral homes more accountable after a mix-up resulted in a woman’s remains mistakenly being cremated.
5. Wetlands: A report from the Insurance Board of Canada indicates that restoring ponds and wetlands can be more cost-effective in preventing flooding than man-made alternatives.
