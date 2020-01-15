TORONTO -- Iran's top diplomat acknowledged Wednesday that Iranians "were lied to" for days following the shooting down of a Ukrainian jetliner, killing 176 people.

1. Flight PS752 'lies': At a summit in New Delhi, Tehran's top diplomat acknowledged that Iranians "were lied to" for days following the Islamic Republic's accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian jetliner that killed 176 people.

2. Federal deficits: By continuing to post deficits with no clear deadline for a return to balanced budgets, Ottawa is pursuing a risky strategy that could leave a steep bill for future generations, according to a study by HEC Montreal's Centre for Productivity and Prosperity.

3. 'Winter at its worst': Residents in some areas of Western Canada are facing bone-chillingly cold temperatures as the thermometer dips well below -30 C with wind chill making it feel closer to -40 to -50 C, prompting extreme cold warnings for many cities.

4. Impeachment trial: House Democrats have released a trove of documents they obtained from a close associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, including a handwritten note that mentions asking Ukraine's president to investigate "the Biden case."

5. Canada travel: A group of islands in British Columbia and a northern Manitoba town can expect a boost in tourism after receiving high praise from The New York Times travel section.

Do you want to build a snowman?: An Alberta man used heavy machinery from his day job to build a giant seven-metre snowman he’s affectionately named "Frosty."