TORONTO -- Canada has more than 65,000 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 5,300 new cases added in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Immunization order: As the precise order of COVID-19 vaccination is still being sorted out, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal and provincial governments agree that there should be a cross-Canada "consensus" on the matter.

2. India protests: Politicians in India are slamming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for wading into the escalating farmers' protests in their country.

3. Vaccine questions: CTVNews.ca readers submitted their burning questions about COVID-19 immunization, and we posed them to infectious disease experts and other specialists to get the facts.

4. Coming out: Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" and Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy," announced Tuesday he is transgender.

5. Brain on fire: An Ontario student has graduated from university despite suffering from a disease commonly known as "brain on fire" that put her in a five-month coma and caused near total memory loss during her second year of school.

One more thing…

COVID-19 Christmas: The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many aspects of daily life, and experts say Canadians can also expect it to alter their office Christmas parties this year with many companies shifting to online celebrations or outdoor gatherings.