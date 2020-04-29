TORONTO -- Canada has surpassed 50,000 COVID-19 cases, with nearly 28,000 still active. Meanwhile, the United States hit one million cases of the virus on Tuesday night. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Reopening criteria: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the premiers have released "a set of common principles for restarting the Canadian economy," as the latest federal projections show the COVID-19 curve is flattening in some places.

2. WHO review: Health Minister Patty Hajdu says Canada remains "open" to reviewing the actions of the World Health Organization in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Phone tracking: Canadian officials are turning their attention to digital contact tracing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a strategy experts warn may come with significant privacy concerns.

4. Vaccine development: Despite an unprecedented global effort, experts say the likelihood of a widely available COVID-19 vaccine in 12 to 18 months is a long shot.

5. 'Household bubbles': New Brunswick has loosened some of its physical distancing measures in a new system that the premier says allows residents to socialize with individuals outside their immediate household.

One more thing…

Baby news: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a baby boy just days after the world leader returned to work following his hospitalization with COVID-19.