

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ontario MP Leona Alleslev crossed the floor in the House of Commons Monday, leaving the Liberal caucus for the Conservatives. Plus, for the first time in Atlantic Canada, scientists have successfully tagged a great white shark.

1. Ontario MP: Ontario MP Leona Alleslev surprised many in the House of Commons Monday when she announced that she was crossing the floor from the Liberal caucus to join the Conservatives.

2. Emmys Proposal: ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ were the big winners at the Emmy Awards Monday, but it was director Glenn Weiss who stole the show when he used his acceptance speech to propose to his girlfriend.

3. Drug dealer: An Ontario drug dealer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after a man who believed he was buying cocaine got fentanyl instead and died from an overdose.

4. Possible poisoning: German doctors treating Pussy Riot member Pyotr Verzilov said Tuesday that without knowing how it might have happened, claims that he was poisoned are "highly plausible" based on his symptoms.

5. Halifax shark: For the first time in Atlantic Canadian waters, scientists have successfully tagged a great white shark in an attempt to better understanding its movements.