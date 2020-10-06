TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 169,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 17,000 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Return to White House: U.S. President Donald Trump, who was discharged Monday night after being treated in hospital for COVID-19, declared that the nation should not fear the virus as he returned to the White House.

2. PM tested: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was last tested for COVID-19 in August, his office says, after coming down with what he described as a "throat tickle."

3. Private testing: Health Canada is looking into reports that some for-profit health clinics are administering COVID-19 tests to Canadians looking to bypass long wait times, going against the essence of the country's universal health-care system.

4. Assisted dying: The federal government is confident Parliament will have enough time to fully consider proposed changes to Canada's medically assisted dying regime, despite having little more than two months to debate, study, and possibly amend the legislation.

5. Destabilizing the climate: More than 30 years of united action to address a worrying hole in the ozone layer has made a difference, but the world hasn't learned a lesson when it comes to climate change, says a prominent environmental lawyer.

One more thing…

Search for life: A new paper suggests that "superhabitable" planets could exist, and scientists have already identified candidates for future research.