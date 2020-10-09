TORONTO -- Canada has more than 18,400 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 2,400 added in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. U.S. election polls: After a chaotic first debate and a COVID-19 outbreak at the highest levels of government, U.S. President Donald Trump is lagging in the polls less than a month before the November 3 presidential election.

2. Getting prepared: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he is looking at the potential for unrest following the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election, but that his government is “going to be prepared for various eventualities.”

3. U.S. border: The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to travellers for more than half a year now, but thousands of Americans don’t seem to be getting the message.

4. Personal stories: A powerful Canadian podcast called ‘Crackdown’ is shifting the conversation on the opioid crisis by giving a voice to drug users.

5. Diversity in film: Big-budget films can lose big at the box office if their storylines, casting and creative team lack authentic diversity, according to a new study that analyzed recent Hollywood films.

One more thing…

Wheel work: Yomiuriland, a theme park in Tokyo’s suburbs, is getting creative during the tourism industry free-fall by selling passes to people looking for a more interesting place – such as a ferris wheel -- to work remotely.