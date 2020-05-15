TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 73,000 cases of COVID-19, with more than 36,000 cases now considered recovered. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Here comes the sun: Google’s latest report for Canada shows that Canadians are leaving the house more as warmer weather approaches and lockdown measures are beginning to lift.

2. National parks: Recognizing that Canadians can’t be prevented from going outside as the weather improves, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that some national parks will be partially reopening at the beginning of June.

3. Cottage country: Though many Canadians may want to spend time at cottages or cabins for the upcoming long weekend, this year the rules vary significantly based on provincial and territorial public health orders.

4. Interference and espionage: The research being conducted by health authorities across the country into COVID-19 faces an “elevated level of risk” for foreign-backed hacking, say Canada’s central intelligence agencies.

5. Unregulated tests: A Montreal health clinic has been offering unregulated coronavirus antibody tests at $195 each, CTV News has learned, as health authorities warn people to be cautious of the health services they see advertised.

Star-crossed: Couples separated across borders by lockdown measures describe the “devastating” toll on their lives and relationships.