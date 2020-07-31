TORONTO -- Canada has had nearly 115,800 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 6,000 cases still considered active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. PM denies influence: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has denied any direction or attempt to influence the WE Charity contract to oversee the now-likely cancelled $912 million student volunteer grant program.

2. 'Alaska loophole': Canada has announced new restrictions against Americans entering the country in an attempt to crack down on the so-called "Alaska loophole."

3. Migrant worker fired: A migrant worker who says he was fired from an Ontario produce farm and threatened with deportation after he spoke to press about poor working conditions has filed a legal complaint with the Ontario Labour Relations Board.

4. Twitter hack: Twitter says that the July 15 hack of high-profile verified accounts was a result of a phishing scam sent to its employees.

5. 'Pandemic pods': While Canadian families across the country learn more about plans for returning to school in September, some parents are considering creating 'pandemic pods' rather than having their children go back to the classroom.

One more thing…

Ellen Show probe: Ellen DeGeneres apologized to the staff of her daytime TV talk show amid an internal company investigation of complaints about a difficult and unfair workplace.